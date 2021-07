Generally speaking, I like to post a News Roundup on Saturday. It’s a good one to summarize the week’s events while catching any straggling content that didn’t find its way into the usual lineup of articles. At this point in the offseason, though, news can be pretty scarce. If I tried hard, I could definitely find three things to highlight (especially since the third point often goes to TVG content). I’m not looking to go too crazy searching for news content, though, so I’m shifting gears. Instead of a News Roundup, I offer you a four-part series that will form my Minnesota Vikings schedule prediction. You can find the full schedule on the official Vikings Twitter account.