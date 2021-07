Alabama teen donates afro for children with cancer. An Alabama 17-year-old donated 19 inches of hair to make wigs for children with cancer. Kieran Moise’s afro was a big part of his personality but he knew he would have to cut it before heading to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Moise donated his hair to the nonprofit Children With Hair Loss in memory of a friend who died from cancer. He spread word of his donation via flyers and social media to raise awareness of the need for hair donation. He also started a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the treatment center that helped his late friend Josh Quist, who died in middle school. Moise’s original goal was to raise $19,000: $1,000 for every inch of hair he cut off. His fundraiser has already raised nearly $35,000 as of June 24.