Search continues for missing 26-year-old man last seen near Savage, Prior Lake

Keegan Oyugi was last seen wearing this shirt. Find Keegan Oyugi, Facebook

The family of a missing 26-year-old man is hoping to hire a private investigator to help them find him.

Keegan Oyugi was last seen leaving the Prior Lake and Savage area around 4 a.m. on June 12, with police noting he was driving a read 2012 Ford Mustang with a white stripe on the rocker panel, heading to his home in St. Bonifacius.

Since he went missing, his family has been out every day searching for him with the help of local police departments, Minnesota United and the Minnesota Kenyans Association. There's also a Facebook page dedicated to finding Oyugi, who played basketball for Crown College.

"We want some answers, we need help," Keegan’s mother Mirriam Oyugi told FOX 9. "We are so frustrated because nothing seems to be getting done as far as we can see about this case. We just want to know what happened to our son, where he is, if we can get the answers."

His family, who traveled to Minnesota from Kansas this week to look for him, told FOX 9 he had plans to move back to Kenya next month to play basketball professionally.

There is an effort underway to raise money so the family can hire a private investigator. According to a Go Fund Me page, "We have very little information to go off of in the search for him, and would like to try to raise money for the Oyugi family to hire a private investigator for the case of his disappearance, in hopes of finding him as soon as we can."

There is a goal of raising $20,000, noting a private investigator will cost $5,000-$5,500 for 48 hours and the rest of the money will go to resourcing a team of dogs and to allow Oyugi's family to stay in Minnesota while they continue their search efforts.

Oyugi's red Mustang has not been located. It has temporary Kansas license plate, number C632096.

He is described as being 5-foot-9, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and white vertical striped shirt with a navy blue horizontal stripe on the chest. He had on dark blue jeans and black and red shoes.

Bring Me The News has reached out to Minnetrista Public Safety to see if there's an update on the search for him.

Anyone who has seen or knows where Oyugi is should call 911 or the Minnetrista Public Safety Department at 952-446-1131.