1702 9th ST NW

A spectacular four bedroom, two bath brick colonial located in the American University Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington, DC. - Enter the house into a foyer. To the right of the foyer is the living room (17x14) with hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace. Door in living room leads out into a screened-in porch. Separate dining room (13x12) also has hardwood floors. Renovated kitchen includes gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Door in kitchen leads down to a fenced-in back yard with in-ground pool along with access to a one-car garage. Stairs in the foyer lead up to the second level. Three bedrooms (15x13), (12x11) and (10x9) all have hardwood flooring and share a hall bath. Stairs in the hallway lead up to a finished attic (21x17). Basement is also finished and has a fourth bedroom (15x13), family room (13x12) Second full bath and large laundry room. Doors in family room also lead out into the back yard.