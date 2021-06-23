1702 9th ST NW

This fully renovated 12 bedroom beautiful home is located in the safe, upscale, convenient neighborhood of Charles Village, Baltimore MD. Walking distance to JHU, 5 min from MiCA University and 15 from Towson University not to mention only 2.6 miles from Morgan State. Our Extended Family LLC is on a mission to make this school year a less stressful one for you by making your new home a safe haven. We have taken away the daily stresses of life by including 3 delicious meals daily, laundry service, cable and internet all in your rent. This four story home has two spacious study rooms, (located in the basement) huge living room space with cable on each floor, annual trips, weekly group discussions and so much more Don't miss this opportunity CALL TODAY TO RESERVE YOUR ROOM ASK ABOUT ADDITIONAL HOUSING FOR LGBTQ STUDENTS 443-255-2234 ( All rooms are shared. Ask about weekly hall monitoring to make extra $ ).