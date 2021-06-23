Cancel
Real Estate

1702 9th ST NW

themunchonline.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article2br - 1500ft² - 2BR+loft, Row House, Great Location! (Shaw) - Charming 1,500 sq. ft. top floor 2BR + Loft located in 1900's brick row house in Shaw. This row house boasts four units total. ½ block to Shaw Metro station and close to the new O Street Market project featuring residential, hotel and lots of new retail. 1702 9th Street, NW. m.

Real Estatereecenichols.com

5216 NW 44th St

Private wooded setting with abundant wildlife home with 4BR/2.5BA. Home overlooks wooded creek on rear of property where deer, turkey, ducks and fox all around on the 4.3 acres. Closing in October is requested.
House Rentthemunchonline.com

3830 9th Street N #508W

Appealing 692sq ft 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in amenity rich building! - Featuring stacked washer/dryer in unit, lots of natural light and beautiful wood floors. Open kitchen with dishwasher and microwave. 1 garage space included. Don’t forget the great amenities: cascading pool and spa, fitness center and party room. VA Square and Ballston Metro stops equidistant to this location, plus restaurants and shopping close by! NO smoking. A small pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required. Apply online today!
Washington, DCthemunchonline.com

2122 Massachusetts Avenue

Two Bedroom Apartment in Charming Dupont Circle/Embassy Row - We have a spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment available for immediate occupancy in Dupont Circle. The State House Apartments is a high-rise apartment building, with 24-hour front desk that makes it easy for residents to leave or pick-up packages and messages, on-site maintenance service and a rooftop deck with monument view!
Real Estatethemunchonline.com

1600 Spring Gate Dr #2303

Awesome 3 bedroom condo walk to metro - Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bath in super convenient Gates of McLean! Minutes to all major routes/Dulles/Tysons, etc. Great floor plan..neutral decor, granite kitchen, roomy closets,stroll to pool, fitness ctr, sauna, club house, 2 pkg spaces. Open floorplan. Avail Aug 5. WALK TO NEW SILVER LINE METRO!!!
Baldwin, MDthemunchonline.com

13 1st Ave SW Unit 3

Remodeled Schoolhouse - Spacious and elegant,these one of a kind floor plans offer a piece of history coupled with the style and elegance of a Baldwin home. The one room 1800's school house is the heart of this building. Each plan features high ceilings, modern kitchens and baths, gorgeous laminate hardwood floors throughout, as well as private parking. 1 bedroom w/ den and 2 bedroom 2 bath floor plans are available.
Prince George's County, MDthemunchonline.com

203 Kentucky Ave, SE

Studio with FREE UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!! MOVE IN RENT SPECIAL!!! - Newly renovated, studio apartment located just 2 blocks from Lincoln Park, an easy walk to Eastern Market and a host of restaurants and shops. This apartment features stainless steel appliances, granite tops, hardwood floors, a huge bathroom with walk in...
Brandywine, MDthemunchonline.com

4441 Brandywine St. NW

A spectacular four bedroom, two bath brick colonial located in the American University Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington, DC. - Enter the house into a foyer. To the right of the foyer is the living room (17x14) with hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace. Door in living room leads out into a screened-in porch. Separate dining room (13x12) also has hardwood floors. Renovated kitchen includes gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Door in kitchen leads down to a fenced-in back yard with in-ground pool along with access to a one-car garage. Stairs in the foyer lead up to the second level. Three bedrooms (15x13), (12x11) and (10x9) all have hardwood flooring and share a hall bath. Stairs in the hallway lead up to a finished attic (21x17). Basement is also finished and has a fourth bedroom (15x13), family room (13x12) Second full bath and large laundry room. Doors in family room also lead out into the back yard.
Baltimore, MDthemunchonline.com

Charming Row House in a Quiet Street in Upper Fells Point Close to Johns Hopkins

Fall in love with this charming row home Previously occupied by graduate student/s who appreciated the quiet surroundings. Two rooms, one bath. Hardwood floors, kitchen with granite counter tops. Small deck at the back. Rent $1,100 plus tenant pays for utilities. Amenity. Air Conditioning. Hardwood Floors. Microwave. Refrigerator. Washer/Dryer Inside...
College Park, MDthemunchonline.com

University View Sublet

I am offering to sublet an apartment starting May and extending to July at the University View Apartment Complex. This location is in the College Park area and is within walking distance from University of Maryland. The apartment comes with access to two gyms, business carols, two study lounges, a pool, and a dedicated bus service right across from the apartment.
Baltimore, MDthemunchonline.com

HURRY RESERVE YOUR SHARED ROOM IN DORM LIKE SETTNG INCLUDES 3 DAILY MEALS CABLE INTERNET EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE

This fully renovated 12 bedroom beautiful home is located in the safe, upscale, convenient neighborhood of Charles Village, Baltimore MD. Walking distance to JHU, 5 min from MiCA University and 15 from Towson University not to mention only 2.6 miles from Morgan State. Our Extended Family LLC is on a mission to make this school year a less stressful one for you by making your new home a safe haven. We have taken away the daily stresses of life by including 3 delicious meals daily, laundry service, cable and internet all in your rent. This four story home has two spacious study rooms, (located in the basement) huge living room space with cable on each floor, annual trips, weekly group discussions and so much more Don't miss this opportunity CALL TODAY TO RESERVE YOUR ROOM ASK ABOUT ADDITIONAL HOUSING FOR LGBTQ STUDENTS 443-255-2234 ( All rooms are shared. Ask about weekly hall monitoring to make extra $ ).
Bethesda, MDthemunchonline.com

1-BR Apartment with a view

Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath apartment in Bethesda walking distance from NIH and Walter Reed, 5 min driving or biking, 10 min on foot. 10 min walk from Medical Center and from Bethesda downtown. Parking garage across the street. Harris Teeter downstairs. Apartment is on 15th floor, with a balcony and great views. Plenty of light and space. Hardwood floors. Kitchen fully equipped. 1 pet allowed.
Washington, DCpopville.com

“Major collapse 900 block Kennedy St NW”

A reader reports: “Tons of sirens heading north up Georgia at Allison, ambulances and fire trucks but the occasional police car. DC fire and EMS twitter says there was a building collapse at 9th and Kennedy, that must be where they’re going”. DC Fire and EMS reports: “Major collapse 900...

