Funeral services for Mary Fenzlein, 73 of Giddings, were held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Warda with Rev. Dustin Beck officiating. Mary Lou Fenzlein was born on January 9, 1948 in Warda, Texas, the daughter of Walter and Lorine (Mitschke) Bamsch. She was baptized on January 10, 1948 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Warda by Rev. Paul Eifert and was confirmed also at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Warda by Rev. Herbert Hartfield. Mary was united in marriage to John Wayne Fenzlein on August 16, 1970 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church by Rev. Ewald Recks.