Giddings, TX

Rev. Paul Walter Hartfield

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services for Rev. Paul Hartfield, 84 of Serbin, Texas, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Serbin with Rev. John Schmidt officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The funeral services will be livestreamed from the church’s website at stpaulserbin.org. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings. The Hartfield family will be present for visitation Wednesday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

