Bears Announce Partnerships With BetRivers, Rivers Casino

The Bears are partnering with BetRivers and Rivers Casino in Des Plaines. The team announced yesterday its has agreed on a multi year partnership that will make BetRivers the exclusive sportsbook of the Bears and Rivers Casino their exclusive casino. In turns out, Rivers Casino is owned by Churchill Downs, which also owns Arlington Park. The Bears have put in a bid to purchase the Arlington Park site in Arlington Heights with the presumed intent of building a stadium there.