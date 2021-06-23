Plasmons dragged by drifting electrons

In this paper, we design and simulate a terahertz controllable random laser based on a single graphene layer that is placed on a random silicon grating. We use Anderson localization of propagating surface plasmon polariton (SPP) waves in the graphene monolayer as the physical phenomenon that provides the required optical feedback for random lasing emission. Optical gain in the proposed terahertz random laser is provided by the stimulated emission process in the photoexcited graphene monolayer that leads to the amplification of SPP waves. It is shown that several resonant lasing peaks appear in the emission spectrum at high pump intensities above the threshold. We analyze their corresponding field intensity distributions along the single graphene layer and find out that the intensities and localization positions corresponding to each lasing peak is different from other lasing peaks. By investigating the pump dependent variation of the emission spectrum, it is shown that the lasing peak frequencies are red-shifted and their emission intensities are increased by increasing the pump intensity. Also, we study the temperature dependent variation of the emission spectrum and show that the frequencies of the lasing peaks are shifted to higher frequencies and their intensities are reduced as a result of an increase in the ambient temperature. These properties of the proposed graphene-based terahertz plasmonic controllable random laser make it useful in temperature sensing applications and on/off switchable laser devices.