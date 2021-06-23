Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Plasmons dragged by drifting electrons

By Hugen Yan
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlasmons are combinations of light and collective electron oscillations. The demonstration that plasmons can be dragged by drifting electrons in the 2D material graphene could lead to advances in optical physics. Hugen Yan is at the State Key Laboratory of Surface Physics, the Key Laboratory of Micro- and Nano-Photonic Structures...

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electrons#Plasmons#Nano Photonic Structures#Ministry Of Education#The Department Of Physics#Fudan University#French#Heterostructures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Science
News Break
Physics
News Break
Google
News Break
Chemistry
Country
China
Related
SciencePhys.org

Scientists obtain magnetic nanopowder for 6G technology

Material scientists have developed a fast method for producing epsilon iron oxide and demonstrated its promise for next-generation communications devices. Its outstanding magnetic properties make it one of the most coveted materials, such as for the upcoming 6G generation of communication devices and for durable magnetic recording. The work was published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry C, a journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry.
ChemistryNature.com

Fizeau drag in graphene plasmonics

Dragging of light by moving media was predicted by Fresnel1 and verified by Fizeau’s celebrated experiments2 with flowing water. This momentous discovery is among the experimental cornerstones of Einstein’s special relativity theory and is well understood3,4 in the context of relativistic kinematics. By contrast, experiments on dragging photons by an electron flow in solids are riddled with inconsistencies and have so far eluded agreement with the theory5,6,7. Here we report on the electron flow dragging surface plasmon polaritons8,9 (SPPs): hybrid quasiparticles of infrared photons and electrons in graphene. The drag is visualized directly through infrared nano-imaging of propagating plasmonic waves in the presence of a high-density current. The polaritons in graphene shorten their wavelength when propagating against the drifting carriers. Unlike the Fizeau effect for light, the SPP drag by electrical currents defies explanation by simple kinematics and is linked to the nonlinear electrodynamics of Dirac electrons in graphene. The observed plasmonic Fizeau drag enables breaking of time-reversal symmetry and reciprocity10 at infrared frequencies without resorting to magnetic fields11,12 or chiral optical pumping13,14. The Fizeau drag also provides a tool with which to study interactions and nonequilibrium effects in electron liquids.
Physicsarxiv.org

Landau damping of electron-acoustic waves due to multi-plasmon resonances

The linear and nonlinear theories of electron-acoustic waves (EAWs) are studied in a partially degenerate quantum plasma with two-temperature electrons and stationary ions. The initial equilibrium of electrons is assumed to be given by the Fermi-Dirac distribution at finite temperature. By employing the multi-scale asymptotic expansion technique to the one-dimensional Wigner-Moyal and Poisson equations, it is shown that the effects of multi-plasmon resonances lead to a modified complex Korteweg-de Vries (KdV) equation with a new nonlocal nonlinearity. Besides giving rise to a nonlocal nonlinear term, the wave-particle resonance also modifies the local nonlinear coupling coefficient of the KdV equation. The latter is shown to conserve the number of particles, however, the wave energy decays with time. A careful analysis shows that the two-plasmon resonance is the dominant mechanism for nonlinear Landau damping of EAWs. An approximate soliton solution of the KdV equation is also obtained, and it is shown that the nonlinear Landau damping causes the wave amplitude to decay slowly with time compared to the classical theory.
Physicsarxiv.org

Thousand-fold Increase in Plasmonic Light Emission via Combined Electronic and Optical Excitations

Surface plasmon enhanced processes and hot-carrier dynamics in plasmonic nanostructures are of great fundamental interest to reveal light-matter interactions at the nanoscale. Using plasmonic tunnel junctions as a platform supporting both electrically- and optically excited localized surface plasmons, we report a much greater (over 1000x) plasmonic light emission at upconverted photon energies under combined electro-optical excitation, compared with electrical or optical excitation separately. Two mechanisms compatible with the form of the observed spectra are interactions of plasmon-induced hot carriers and electronic anti-Stokes Raman scattering. Our measurement results are in excellent agreement with a theoretical model combining electro-optical generation of hot carriers through non-radiative plasmon excitation and hot-carrier relaxation. We also discuss the challenge of distinguishing relative contributions of hot carrier emission and the anti-Stokes electronic Raman process. This observed increase in above-threshold emission in plasmonic systems may open avenues in on-chip nanophotonic switching and hot carrier photocatalysis.
Physicsarxiv.org

Transverse magnetic routing of light emission in hybrid plasmonic-semiconductor nanostructures: Towards operation at room temperature

L. Klompmaker, A. N. Poddubny, E. Yalcin, L. V. Litvin, R. Jede, G. Karczewski, S. Chusnutdinow, T. Wojtowicz, D. R. Yakovlev, M. Bayer, I. A. Akimov. We study experimentally and theoretically the temperature dependence of transverse magnetic routing of light emission from hybrid plasmonic-semiconductor quantum well structures where the exciton emission from the quantum well is routed into surface plasmon polaritons propagating along a nearby semiconductor-metal interface. In II-VI and III-V direct band semiconductors the magnitude of routing is governed by the circular polarization of exciton optical transitions, that is induced by a magnetic field. For structures comprising a (Cd,Mn)Te/(Cd,Mg)Te diluted magnetic semiconductor quantum well we observe a strong directionality of the emission up to 15% at low temperature of 20 K and magnetic field of 485 mT due to giant Zeeman splitting of holes mediated via the strong exchange interaction with Mn$^{2+}$ ions. For increasing temperatures towards room-temperature the magnetic susceptibility decreases and the directionality strongly decreases to 4% at T = 45 K. We also propose an alternative design based on a non-magnetic (In,Ga)As/(In,Al)As quantum well structure, suitable for higher temperatures. According to our calculations, such structure can demonstrate emission directionality up to 5% for temperatures below 200 K and moderate magnetic fields of 1 T.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Data Drift — Part 2: How to Detect Data Drift

In this post we will cover some of the techniques used to identify any data drift that might be going on. Say you’ve deployed a model into production and you notice that the performance is degrading. There are a few possible causes behind the performance degradation:. There are errors in...
MathematicsEurekAlert

Decoding electron dynamics

Electron motion in atoms and molecules is of fundamental importance to many physical, biological, and chemical processes. Exploring electron dynamics within atoms and molecules is essential for understanding and manipulating these phenomena. Pump-probe spectroscopy is the conventional technique. The 1999 Nobel Prize in Chemistry provides a well-known example wherein femtosecond pumped laser pulses served to probe the atomic motion involved in chemical reactions. However, because the timescale of electron motion within atoms and molecules is on the order of attoseconds (10-18 seconds) rather than femtoseconds (10-15 seconds), attosecond pulses are required to probe electron motion. With the development of the attosecond technology, lasers with pulse durations shorter than 100 attoseconds have become available, providing opportunities for probing and manipulating electron dynamics in atoms and molecules.
Sciencearxiv.org

Nanostructured Plasmonic Metal Surfaces as Optical Components for Infrared Imaging and Sensing

Thermal imaging and sensing technologies offer critical information about our thermally radiant world, and in recent years, have seen dramatic increases in usage for a range of applications. However, the cost and technical finesse of manufacturing infrared optical components remain a major barrier towards the democratization of these technologies. In this report, we present a solution processed plasmonic reflective filter or PRF as a scalable and inexpensive thermal infrared optic. The PRF selectively absorbs sunlight and specularly reflects thermal infrared TIR wavelengths with performance comparable to state-of-the-art TIR optics made of materials like Germanium. Unlike traditional infrared optical components, however, the PRF can be conveniently fabricated using inexpensive materials and a dip and dry chemical synthesis technique, and crucially, has manufacturing costs that are orders of magnitude lower. We experimentally demonstrate the core optical functionality of the PRF, as well as its integration into infrared imaging and sensing systems without compromising their thermographic or radiometric capabilities. From a practical standpoint, the inexpensive and convenient fabricability of the PRF represent a significant advance towards making the benefits of thermal imaging and sensing systems more affordable and accessible. Scientifically, our work demonstrates a previously unexplored optical functionality and a new direction for versatile chemical synthesis in designing optical components.
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum theory of plasmon polaritons in chains of metallic nanoparticles: From near- to far-field coupling regime

We develop a quantum theory of plasmon polaritons in chains of metallic nanoparticles, describing both near- and far-field interparticle distances, by including plasmon-photon Umklapp processes. Taking into account the retardation effects of the long-range dipole-dipole interaction between the nanoparticles, which are induced by the coupling of the plasmonic degrees of freedom to the photonic continuum, we reveal the polaritonic nature of the normal modes of the system. We compute the dispersion relation and radiative linewidth, as well as the group velocities of the eigenmodes, and compare our numerical results to classical electrodynamic calculations within the point-dipole approximation. Interestingly, the group velocities of the polaritonic excitations present an almost periodic sign change and are found to be highly tunable by modifying the spacing between the nanoparticles. We show that, away from the intersection of the plasmonic eigenfrequencies with the free photon dispersion, an analytical perturbative treatment of the light-matter interaction is in excellent agreement with our fully retarded numerical calculations. We further study quantitatively the hybridization of light and matter excitations, through an analysis of Hopfield's coefficients. Finally, we consider the limit of infinitely spaced nanoparticles and discuss some recent results on single nanoparticles that can be found in the literature.
PhysicsScienceBlog.com

A crystal made of electrons

Crystals have fascinated people through the ages. Who hasn’t admired the complex patterns of a snowflake at some point, or the perfectly symmetrical surfaces of a rock crystal The magic doesn’t stop even if one knows that all this results from a simple interplay of attraction and repulsion between atoms and electrons. A team of researchers led by Atac Imamoglu, professor at the Institute for Quantum Electronics at ETH Zurich, have now produced a very special crystal. Unlike normal crystals, it consists exclusively of electrons. In doing so, they have confirmed a theoretical prediction that was made almost ninety years ago and which has since been regarded as a kind of holy grail of condensed matter physics. Their results were recently published in the scientific journal “Nature“.
ScienceNature.com

Reconfigurable and scalable 2,4-and 6-channel plasmonics demultiplexer utilizing symmetrical rectangular resonators containing silver nano-rod defects with FDTD method

Reconfigurable and scalable plasmonics demultiplexers have attracted increasing attention due to its potential applications in the nanophotonics. Therefore, here, a novel method to design compact plasmonic wavelength demultiplexers (DEMUXes) is proposed. The designed structures (two, four, and six-channel DEMUXes) consist of symmetrical rectangular resonators (RRs) incorporating metal nano-rod defects (NRDs). In the designed structures, the RRs are laterally coupled to metal–insulator-metal (MIM) waveguides. The wavelengths of the output channels depend on the numbers and radii of the metal NRDs in the RRs. The results obtained from various device geometries, with either a single or multiple output ports, are performed utilizing a single structure, showing real reconfigurability. The finite-difference time-domain (FDTD) method is used for the numerical investigation of the proposed structures. The metal and insulator used for the realization of the proposed DEMUXes are silver and air, respectively. The silver’s permittivity is characterized by the well-known Drude model. The basic plasmonic filter which is used to design plasmonic DEMUXes is a single-mode filter. A single-mode filter is easier to cope with in circuits with higher complexity such as DEMUXes. Also, different structural parameters of the basic filter are swept and their effects on the filter’s frequency response are presented, to provide a better physical insight. Taking into account the compact sizes of the proposed DEMUXes (considering the six-channel DEMUX), they can be used in integrated optical circuits for optical communication purposes.
Physicsarxiv.org

Theoretical Prediction of Heterogeneous Integration of Dissimilar Semiconductor with Various Ultra-Thin Oxides and 2D Materials

In this paper, we have built a numerical p-n Si/GaAs heterojunction model using a quantum-mechanical tunneling theory with various quantum tunneling interfacial materials including two-dimensional semiconductors such as hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN) and graphene and ALD-enabled oxide materials such as HfO2, Al2O3, and SiO2. Their tunneling efficiencies and tunneling current with different thicknesses were systematically calculated and compared. Multiphysics modeling was used with the aforementioned tunneling interfacial materials to analyze changes in strain under different temperature conditions. Considering the transport properties and thermal-induced strain analysis, Al2O3 among three oxide materials and graphene in 2D materials are favorable material choices that offer the highest heterojunction quality. Overall, our results offer the viable route to guide the selection of quantum tunneling materials for myriad possible combinations of new heterostructures that can be obtained via remote epitaxy and the UO method.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Pioneering the use of graphene for the protection of paintings

(Nanowerk News) The exposure of colors used in artworks to ultraviolet (UV) and visible light in the presence of oxidizing agents, triggers color degradation, fading and yellowing. These degradation mechanisms can lead to irreversible alteration of artworks, which consist of a valuable heritage for humankind. Protective varnishes and coatings currently...
Physicsarxiv.org

Thermally induced entanglement of atomic oscillators

Laser cooled ions trapped in a linear Paul trap are long-standing ideal candidates for realizing quantum simulation, especially of many-body systems. The properties that contribute to this also provide the opportunity to demonstrate unexpected quantum phenomena in few-body systems. A pair of ions interacting in such traps exchange vibrational quanta through the Coulomb interaction. This linear interaction can be anharmonically modulated by an elementary coupling to the internal two-level structure of one of the ions. Driven by thermal energy in the passively coupled oscillators, which are themselves coupled to the internal ground states of the ions, the nonlinear interaction autonomously and unconditionally generates entanglement between the mechanical modes of the ions. We examine this counter-intuitive thermally induced entanglement for several experimentally feasible model systems, and propose parameter regimes where state of the art trapped ion systems can produce such phenomena. In addition, we demonstrate a multiqubit enhancement of such thermally induced entanglement.
PhysicsNature.com

On the forbidden graphene’s ZO (out-of-plane optic) phononic band-analog vibrational modes in fullerenes

The study of nanostructures’ vibrational properties is at the core of nanoscience research. They are known to represent a fingerprint of the system as well as to hint the underlying nature of chemical bonds. In this work, we focus on addressing how the vibrational density of states (VDOS) of the carbon fullerene family (Cn: n = 20 → 720 atoms) evolves from the molecular to the bulk material (graphene) behavior using density functional theory. We find that the fullerene’s VDOS smoothly converges to the graphene characteristic line-shape, with the only noticeable discrepancy in the frequency range of the out-of-plane optic (ZO) phonon band. From a comparison of both systems we obtain as main results that: (1) The pentagonal faces in the fullerenes impede the existence of the analog of the high frequency graphene’s ZO phonons, (2) which in the context of phonons could be interpreted as a compression (by 43%) of the ZO phonon band by decreasing its maximum allowed radial-optic vibration frequency. And 3) as a result, the deviation of fullerene’s VDOS relative to graphene may hold important thermodynamical implications, such as larger heat capacities compared to graphene at room-temperature. These results provide insights that can be extrapolated to other nanostructures containing pentagonal rings or pentagonal defects.
IndustryNature.com

Stable and low-photovoltage-loss perovskite solar cells by multifunctional passivation

Metal halide perovskite solar cells have demonstrated a high power conversion efficiency (PCE), and further enhancement of the PCE requires a reduction of the bandgap-voltage offset (WOC) and the non-radiative recombination photovoltage loss (ΔVOC,nr). Here, we report an effective approach for reducing the photovoltage loss through the simultaneous passivation of internal bulk defects and dimensionally graded two-dimensional perovskite interface defects. Through this dimensionally graded perovskite formation approach, an open-circuit voltage (VOC) of 1.24 V was obtained with a champion PCE of 21.54% in a 1.63 eV perovskite system (maximum VOC = 1.25 V, WOC = 0.38 V and ΔVOC,nr = 0.10 V); we further decreased the WOC to 0.326 V in a 1.53 eV perovskite system with a VOC of 1.21 V and a PCE of 23.78% (certified 23.09%). This approach is equally effective in achieving a low WOC (ΔVOC,nr) in 1.56 eV and 1.73 eV perovskite solar cell systems, and further leads to the substantially improved operational stability of perovskite solar cells.
Chemistryarxiv.org

A terahertz plasmonic controllable random laser using a graphene monolayer as the gain material and Anderson localization of graphene plasmon as feedback

In this paper, we design and simulate a terahertz controllable random laser based on a single graphene layer that is placed on a random silicon grating. We use Anderson localization of propagating surface plasmon polariton (SPP) waves in the graphene monolayer as the physical phenomenon that provides the required optical feedback for random lasing emission. Optical gain in the proposed terahertz random laser is provided by the stimulated emission process in the photoexcited graphene monolayer that leads to the amplification of SPP waves. It is shown that several resonant lasing peaks appear in the emission spectrum at high pump intensities above the threshold. We analyze their corresponding field intensity distributions along the single graphene layer and find out that the intensities and localization positions corresponding to each lasing peak is different from other lasing peaks. By investigating the pump dependent variation of the emission spectrum, it is shown that the lasing peak frequencies are red-shifted and their emission intensities are increased by increasing the pump intensity. Also, we study the temperature dependent variation of the emission spectrum and show that the frequencies of the lasing peaks are shifted to higher frequencies and their intensities are reduced as a result of an increase in the ambient temperature. These properties of the proposed graphene-based terahertz plasmonic controllable random laser make it useful in temperature sensing applications and on/off switchable laser devices.
ChemistryEurekAlert

Innovative method for producing complex molecules

A team of researchers at the Department of Chemistry and Pharmacy at Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) has successfully solved the problem of finding a straightforward, cost-effective process for producing hexaarylbenzene molecules with six different aromatic rings. These molecules are important functional materials. The results were published in the reputable journal Angewandte Chemie.
Physicsarxiv.org

Charged particle motion and radiation in strong electromagnetic fields

The dynamics of charged particles in electromagnetic fields is an essential component of understanding the most extreme environments in our Universe. In electromagnetic fields of sufficient magnitude, radiation emission dominates the particle motion and effects of nonlinear quantum electrodynamics (QED) are crucial, which triggers electron-positron pair cascades and counterintuitive particle-trapping phenomena. As a result of recent progress in laser technology, high-power lasers provide a platform to create and probe such fields in the laboratory. With new large-scale laser facilities on the horizon and the prospect of investigating these hitherto unexplored regimes, we review the basic physical processes of radiation reaction and QED in strong fields, how they are treated theoretically and in simulation, the new collective dynamics they unlock, recent experimental progress and plans, as well as possible applications for high-flux particle and radiation sources.
Wildlifenanowerk.com

New insights into the assembly of photosynthetic membranes

(Nanowerk News) Plants, algae and cyanobacteria convert carbon dioxide and water into biomass and oxygen with the aid of photosynthesis. This process forms the basis of most forms of life on Earth. Global warming is exposing photosynthetic organisms to increasing levels of stress. This reduces growth rates, and in the longer term presents a threat to food supplies for human populations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy