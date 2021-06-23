Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Harrison Ford injured on ‘Indiana Jones 5’ set

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZbhN_0ad5bH3200

Harrison Ford is recovering from an injury sustained during the filming of the latest Indiana Jones installment.

Variety reported that the 78-year-old actor received a shoulder injury on the movie set.

“In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder,” a Disney spokesperson told the publication in a statement. “Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

This is not the first issue to impact “Indiana Jones 5,” which started filming earlier this month in the U.K.

It was not the first time Ford has been injured on a movie set or during filming.

The Associated Press reported he was hit by a heavy door of the Millenium Falcon and broke his leg when filming “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

He told People magazine he was standing in a doorway on set talking with J.J. Abrams during the “Star Wars” incident.

“Somebody said, ‘Oh I wonder what this is?’ And the door came down and hit me on my left hip because I was turned to my right,” Ford told the publication. “Then it flung my left leg up and it dislocated my ankle and as it drove me down to the floor, my legs slapped on the ramp up to the Millennium Falcon and broke both bones in my left leg.”

He also was injured when his World War II vintage plane he was flying crashed. He broke his right ankle, pelvis and back and had a bump to his head, People magazine reported.

That crash was three months prior to the Millennium Falcon accident.

“Indiana Jones 5″ is set to premiere on July 29, 2022, Deadline reported. In addition to Ford, the movie will star Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann. It’s being directed by James Mangold instead of the series’ previous director Steven Spielberg, Deadline reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
32K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Phoebe Waller Bridge
Person
James Mangold
Person
Boyd Holbrook
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Thomas Kretschmann
Person
J.j. Abrams
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Jones 5#Indiana Jones 5#The Associated Press#The Millennium Falcon#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Disney
News Break
Indiana Jones
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesTVOvermind

Disney Reportedly Developing Young Indiana Jones Project

It kind of stands to reason that if there is going to be a Young Indiana Jones project coming to Disney that it would happen sometime after the events that were shown in The Last Crusade when River Phoenix stood in for the younger version of Jones. It might make sense considering that he’d been given a purpose and the fedora that would follow him around for the rest of his career. The only downside is wondering if Disney is going to ride the Indiana Jones franchise all the way into the ground or if they’re going to stop before they realize that it’s just about buried. Getting people to want more of something they enjoyed in the past isn’t that hard when it comes to Hollywood since the fact is that a lot of folks will like something if it’s presented to them in a way that makes it a little more attractive in terms of story and plot. In other words, it would be great if a young Indiana Jones series would be something other than another chance to milk whatever Disney can get out of this franchise.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Harrison Ford's Recent Injury Is Much Worse Than Anyone Thought

Harrison Ford is arguably best known for his portrayal of adventurer Indiana Jones in the film series of the same name. Ford is also known for his impressive stunts in the movies and he is still doing them at 78 years old, according to CinemaBlend. His stunt double Vic Armstrong told CNN in August 2008 what it was really like to work with the actor. "The biggest stunt I always say on the Indiana Jones films was stopping Harrison doing the stunts because I had to fight nearly every time to stop him," he said.
MoviesSouth Coast Today

Why Tom Hardy rectified symbiote Carnage after hector?

Offering a glimpse of Eddie Brock’s (Tom Hardy) growing relationship with the symbiote Venom and a first look at the antagonist Carnage, the Andy Serkis-directed venture has had fans memeing about the film since then. From comparisons with Zack Snyder to polarizing reactions over Carnage’s appearance, they’re all quite hilarious.If one were to generalize, Carnage just looks like a reddish version of Venom. However, there are physical differences that set both symbiotes apart. For instance, Carnage has a more unstable and less solid body while also lacking the white spider symbol on its chest, unlike the comic-book version of Venom.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Sigourney Weaver

Michael Apted, ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Director and ‘Seven Up’ Documentarian, Dies at 79. His body of work also included 'Gorky Park,' 'Gorillas in the Mist, 'The World Is Not Enough' and 'Nell.'. Movie News. Jan 8, 2021 12:10 pm. By. MIPCOM Online+: 5 Things Not to Miss. Tyler Perry, Netflix's...
TV & VideosPosted by
Wide Open Country

Hallmark Star Jill Wagner Is Creating New Series 'Lioness' With 'Yellowstone' Creator

The Paramount Network is on fire right now. After their modern western Yellowstone became a massive hit, it seems like the network just can't be stopped. There are countless incredible series currently in the works but we're particularly excited about one of the many new shows coming from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. He's currently working on a spy drama with Jill Wagner called Lioness.