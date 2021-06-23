Cancel
Bastrop, TX

Doris Jean Kelsey

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoris peacefully entered into Jesus’ arms the evening of Sunday, June 20, 2021 at her home in Bastrop. Doris Jean ( Cawood) Kelsey was born on September 26, 1949 in Gatesville, Texas to Carl and Oveta (Medart) Cawood. She was united in marriage to John Robert Kelsey on February 25, 1989 in Rockwall, Texas. Doris (aka Nana) was her families’ biggest prayer warrior. She was always there for them through all of life’s ups and downs and always showing them unconditional love and encouragement. Her laugh was contagious to all who knew her.

