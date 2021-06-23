Cancel
Fizeau drag in graphene plasmonics

By Y. Dong, L. Xiong, I. Y. Phinney, Z. Sun, R. Jing, A. S. McLeod, S. Zhang, S. Liu, F. L. Ruta, H. Gao, Z. Dong, R. Pan, J. H. Edgar, P. Jarillo-Herrero, L. S. Levitov, A. J. Millis, M. M. Fogler, D. A. Bandurin, D. N. Basov
Cover picture for the articleDragging of light by moving media was predicted by Fresnel1 and verified by Fizeau’s celebrated experiments2 with flowing water. This momentous discovery is among the experimental cornerstones of Einstein’s special relativity theory and is well understood3,4 in the context of relativistic kinematics. By contrast, experiments on dragging photons by an electron flow in solids are riddled with inconsistencies and have so far eluded agreement with the theory5,6,7. Here we report on the electron flow dragging surface plasmon polaritons8,9 (SPPs): hybrid quasiparticles of infrared photons and electrons in graphene. The drag is visualized directly through infrared nano-imaging of propagating plasmonic waves in the presence of a high-density current. The polaritons in graphene shorten their wavelength when propagating against the drifting carriers. Unlike the Fizeau effect for light, the SPP drag by electrical currents defies explanation by simple kinematics and is linked to the nonlinear electrodynamics of Dirac electrons in graphene. The observed plasmonic Fizeau drag enables breaking of time-reversal symmetry and reciprocity10 at infrared frequencies without resorting to magnetic fields11,12 or chiral optical pumping13,14. The Fizeau drag also provides a tool with which to study interactions and nonequilibrium effects in electron liquids.

PhysicsNature.com

Plasmons dragged by drifting electrons

Plasmons are combinations of light and collective electron oscillations. The demonstration that plasmons can be dragged by drifting electrons in the 2D material graphene could lead to advances in optical physics. Hugen Yan is at the State Key Laboratory of Surface Physics, the Key Laboratory of Micro- and Nano-Photonic Structures...
Physicsarxiv.org

Out-of-equilibrium criticalities in graphene superlattices

Alexey I. Berdyugin, Na Xin, Haoyang Gao, Sergey Slizovskiy, Zhiyu Dong, Shubhadeep Bhattacharjee, P. Kumaravadivel, Shuigang Xu, L. A. Ponomarenko, Matthew Holwill, D. A. Bandurin, Minsoo Kim, Yang Cao, M. T. Greenaway, K. S. Novoselov, I. V. Grigorieva, K. Watanabe, T. Taniguchi, V. I. Fal'ko, L. S. Levitov, R. Krishna Kumar, A. K. Geim.
ChemistryNature.com

Global strain-induced scalar potential in graphene devices

By mechanically distorting a crystal lattice it is possible to engineer the electronic and optical properties of a material. In graphene, one of the major effects of such a distortion is an energy shift of the Dirac point, often described as a scalar potential. We demonstrate how such a scalar potential can be generated systematically over an entire electronic device and how the resulting changes in the graphene work function can be detected in transport experiments. Combined with Raman spectroscopy, we obtain a characteristic scalar potential consistent with recent theoretical estimates. This direct evidence for a scalar potential on a macroscopic scale due to deterministically generated strain in graphene paves the way for engineering the optical and electronic properties of graphene and similar materials by using external strain.
Physicsarxiv.org

TSTG II: Projected Hartree-Fock Study of Twisted Symmetric Trilayer Graphene

The Hamiltonian of the magic-angle twisted symmetric trilayer graphene (TSTG) can be decomposed into a TBG-like flat band Hamiltonian and a high-velocity Dirac fermion Hamiltonian. We use Hartree-Fock mean field approach to study the projected Coulomb interacting Hamiltonian of TSTG developed in Călugăru et al. [Phys. Rev. B 103, 195411 (2021)] at integer fillings $\nu=-3, -2, -1$ and $0$ measured from charge neutrality. We study the phase diagram with $w_0/w_1$, the ratio of $AA$ and $AB$ interlayer hoppings, and the displacement field $U$, which hybridizes the TBG-like bands with the Dirac bands. At small $U$, we find the ground states at all fillings $\nu$ are in the same semimetal phases as the tensor products of a Dirac semimetal with the filling $\nu$ TBG insulator ground states, which are spin-valley polarized at $\nu=-3$, and fully (partially) intervalley coherent at $\nu=-2,0$ ($\nu=-1$) in the flat bands. An exception is $\nu=-3$ with $w_0/w_1 \gtrsim 0.7$, which possibly become a metal with competing orders at small $U$ due to charge transfers between the Dirac and flat bands. At strong $U$ where the bandwidths exceed interactions, all the fillings $\nu$ enter a metal phase with small or zero valley polarization and intervalley coherence. Lastly, at intermediate $U$, semimetal or insulator phases with zero intervalley coherence may arise for $\nu=-2,-1,0$. Our results provide a simple picture for the electron interactions in TSTG systems, and reveal the connection between the TSTG and TBG ground states.
PhysicsAPS physics

Photonic analog of bilayer graphene

Drawing inspiration from bilayer graphene, this paper introduces its photonic analog comprising two stacked graphenelike photonic crystals that are coupled in the near field through spoof surface plasmons. Beyond the twist degree of freedom that can radically alter the band structure of the bilayer photonic graphene, the photonic dispersion can be also tailored via the interlayer coupling which exhibits an exponential dependence on the distance between the two photonic crystals. We theoretically, numerically, and experimentally characterize the band structures of.
PhysicsAPS physics

Valley current generation using biased bilayer graphene dots

Intrinsic and extrinsic valley Hall effects are predicted to emerge in graphene systems with uniform or spatially varying mass terms. Extrinsic mechanisms, mediated by the valley-dependent scattering of electrons at the Fermi surface, can be directly linked to quantum transport simulations. This is a promising route toward more complete experimental investigation of valleytronic phenomena in graphene, but a major obstacle is the difficulty in applying the sublattice-dependent potentials required. Here we show that strongly valley-dependent scattering also emerges from bilayer graphene quantum dots, where the gap size can be easily modulated using the interlayer potentials in dual-gated devices. Robust valley-dependent scattering and concomitant valley currents are observed for a range of systems, and we investigate the role of dot size, mass strength, and additional potential terms. Finally, we note that a strong valley splitting of electronic current also emerges when a biased bilayer dot is embedded in a single layer of graphene, but that the effect is less robust than for a bilayer host. Our findings suggest that bilayer graphene devices with custom mass profiles provide an excellent platform for future valleytronic exploration of two-dimensional materials.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Defect-dependent structure of graphene

Graphene's intrinsically corrugated and wrinkled topology fundamentally influences its electronic, mechanical, and chemical properties. Current experimental techniques allow the manipulation of pristine graphene and the controlled production of defects which provides the opportunity to control the atomic out-of-plane fluctuations and, thus, tune graphene's properties. Here, we perform large scale machine learning-driven molecular dynamics (MD) simulations to understand the impact of defects on the structure of graphene. Our findings show that defects cause significantly higher corrugation leading to a strongly wrinkled surface. The magnitude of this structural transformation strongly depends on the defect concentration and specific type of defect. Analysing the atomic neighborhood of the defects reveals that the extent of the morphological changes observed depends on the preferred geometrical orientation and the interactions between defects. While our work highlights that defects can strongly affect graphene's morphology, it also emphasises the differences between distinct types by linking the global structure to the local environment of the defects.
Physicsarxiv.org

Optical properties of biased bilayer graphene due to gap parameter effects

We address the optical conductivity of undoped bilayer graphene in the presence of a finite bias voltage at finite temperature. The effects of gap parameter and stacking type on optical conductivity are discussed in the context of tight binding model Hamiltonian. Green's function approach has been implemented to find the...
Chemistryarxiv.org

The effect of rippling on the mechanical properties of graphene

Graphene is the stiffest material known so far but, due to its one-atom thickness, it is also very bendable. Consequently, free-standing graphene exhibit ripples that has major effects on its elastic properties. Here we will summarize three experiments where the influence of rippling is essential to address the results. Firstly, we observed that atomic vacancies lessen the negative thermal expansion coefficient of free-standing graphene. We also observed an increase of the Young's modulus with global applied strain and with the introduction of small density defects that we attributed to the decrease of rippling. Here, we will focus on a surprising feature observed in the data: the experiments consistently indicate that only the rippling with wavelengths between 5-10nm influences the mechanics of graphene. The rippling responsible of the negative TEC and anomalous elasticity is thought to be dynamic, i.e. flexural phonons. However, flexural phonons with these wavelengths should have minor effects on the mechanics of graphene, therefore other mechanisms must be considered to address our observations. We propose static ripples as one of the key elements to correctly understand the thermomechanics of graphene and suggest that rippling arises naturally due to a competition of symmetry breaking and anharmonic fluctuations.
ChemistryScience Daily

Stretching changes the electronic properties of graphene

The electronic properties of graphene can be specifically modified by stretching the material evenly, say researchers at the University of Basel. These results open the door to the development of new types of electronic components. Graphene consists of a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice. The...
Chemistryarxiv.org

Tuning Gap in Corrugated Graphene with Spin Dependence

We study transmission in a system consisting of a curved graphene surface as an arc (ripple) of circle connected to two flat graphene sheets on the left and right sides. We introduce a mass term in the curved part and study the effect of a generated band gap in spectrum on transport properties for spin-up/-down. The tunneling analysis allows us to find all transmission and reflections channels modeled by the band gap. This later acts by decreasing the transmissions with spin-up/-down but increasing with spin opposite, which exhibit some behaviors look like bell-shaped curve. We find resonances appearing in reflection with the same spin, thus backscattering with a spin-up/-down is not null in ripple. We observe huge spatial shifts for the total conduction in our model and the magnitudes of these shifts can be efficiently controlled by adjusting the band gap. This high order tunability of the tunneling effect can be used to design highly accurate devises based on graphene.
ChemistryNature.com

Complete characterization of sub-Coulomb-barrier tunnelling with phase-of-phase attoclock

Laser-induced electron tunnelling—which triggers a broad range of ultrafast phenomena such as the generation of attosecond light pulses, photoelectron diffraction and holography—has laid the foundation for strong-field physics and attosecond science. Using the attoclock constructed by single-colour elliptically polarized laser fields, previous experiments have measured the tunnelling rates, exit positions, exit velocities and delay times for some specific electron trajectories, which are mostly created at the field peak instant, that is, when the laser electric field and the formed potential barrier are stationary in terms of the derivative versus time. From the view of wave-particle dualism, the electron phase under a classically forbidden, tunnelling barrier has not been measured, which is at the heart of quantum tunnelling physics. Here we present a robust measurement of tunnelling dynamics including the electron sub-barrier phase and amplitude. We combine the attoclock technique with two-colour phase-of-phase (POP) spectroscopy to accurately calibrate the angular streaking relation and to probe the non-stationary tunnelling dynamics by manipulating a rapidly changing potential barrier. This POP attoclock directly links the measured phase of the two-colour relative phase with the ionization instant for the photoelectron with any final momentum on the detector, allowing us to reconstruct the imaginary tunnelling time and the accumulated phase under the barrier. The POP attoclock provides a general time-resolved approach to accessing the underlying quantum dynamics in intense light–matter interactions.
ScienceNature.com

III–V nanowires on silicon (100) as plasmonic-photonic hybrid meta-absorber

Integration of functional infrared photodetectors on silicon platforms has been gaining attention for diverse applications in the fields of imaging and sensing. Although III–V semiconductor is a promising candidate for infrared photodetectors on silicon, the difficulties in directly growing high-quality III–V on silicon and realizing functionalities have been a challenge. Here, we propose a design of III–V nanowires on silicon (100) substrates, which are self-assembled with gold plasmonic nanostructures, as a key building block for efficient and functional photodetectors on silicon. Partially gold-coated III–V nanowire arrays form a plasmonic-photonic hybrid metasurface, wherein the localized and propagating plasmonic resonances enable high absorption in III–V nanowires. Unlike conventional photodetectors, numerical calculations reveal that the proposed meta-absorber exhibits high sensitivity to the polarization, incident angle, wavelength of input light, as well as the surrounding environment. These features represent that the proposed meta-absorber design can be utilized not only for efficient infrared photodetectors on silicon but for various sensing applications with high sensitivity and functionality.
WildlifeNature.com

Discovery of spatial pattern of prickles on stem of Rosa hybrida ‘Red Queen’ and mathematical model of the pattern

The developmental patterns of many organisms are orchestrated by the diffusion of factors. Here, we report a novel pattern on plant stems that appears to be controlled by inhibitor diffusion. Prickles on rose stems appear to be randomly distributed, but we deciphered spatial patterns of prickles on Rosa hybrida cv. ‘Red Queen’ stem. The prickles primarily emerged at 90 to 135 degrees from the spiral phyllotaxis that connected leaf primordia. We proposed a simple mathematical model that explained the emergence of the spatial patterns and reproduced the prickle density distribution on rose stems. We confirmed the model can reproduce the observed prickle patterning on stems of other plant species using other model parameters. These results indicated that the spatial patterns of prickles on stems of different plant species are organized by similar systems. Rose cultivation by humans has a long history. However, prickle development is still unclear and this is the first report of prickle spatial pattern with a mathematical model. Comprehensive analysis of the spatial pattern, genome, and metabolomics of other plant species may lead to novel insights for prickle development.
ChemistryNature.com

Secret messaging with endogenous chemistry

Data encoded in molecules offers opportunities for secret messaging and extreme information density. Here, we explore how the same chemical and physical dimensions used to encode molecular information can expose molecular messages to detection and manipulation. To address these vulnerabilities, we write data using an object’s pre-existing surface chemistry in ways that are indistinguishable from the original substrate. While it is simple to embed chemical information onto common objects (covers) using routine steganographic permutation, chemically embedded covers are found to be resistant to detection by sophisticated analytical tools. Using Turbo codes for efficient digital error correction, we demonstrate recovery of secret keys hidden in the pre-existing chemistry of American one dollar bills. These demonstrations highlight ways to improve security in other molecular domains, and show how the chemical fingerprints of common objects can be harnessed for data storage and communication.
Physicsarxiv.org

Nonlinear intensity dependence of terahertz edge photocurrents in graphene

S. Candussio, L. E. Golub, S. Bernreuter, T. Jötten, T. Rockinger, K. Watanabe, T. Taniguchi, J. Eroms, D. Weiss, S.D. Ganichev. We report on the observation of terahertz radiation induced edge photogalvanic currents in graphene, which are nonlinear in intensity. The increase of the radiation intensities up to MW/cm$^2$ results in a complex nonlinear intensity dependence of the photocurrent. The nonlinearity is controlled by the back gate voltage, temperature and radiation frequency. A microscopic theory of the nonlinear edge photocurrent is developed. Comparison of the experimental data and theory demonstrates that the nonlinearity of the photocurrent is caused by the interplay of two mechanisms, i.e. by direct inter-band optical transitions and Drude-like absorption. Both photocurrents saturate at high intensities, but have different intensity dependencies and saturation intensities. The total photocurrent shows a complex sign-alternating intensity dependence. The functional behaviour of the saturation intensities and amplitudes of both kinds of photogalvanic currents depending on gate voltages, temperature, radiation frequency and polarization is in a good agreement with the developed theory.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Pioneering the use of graphene for the protection of paintings

(Nanowerk News) The exposure of colors used in artworks to ultraviolet (UV) and visible light in the presence of oxidizing agents, triggers color degradation, fading and yellowing. These degradation mechanisms can lead to irreversible alteration of artworks, which consist of a valuable heritage for humankind. Protective varnishes and coatings currently...
ScienceNature.com

Synergistic interplay of ABA and BR signal in regulating plant growth and adaptation

Complex antagonistic interactions between abscisic acid (ABA) and brassinosteroid (BR) signalling pathways have been widely documented. However, whether or how ABA interacts synergistically with BR in plants remains to be elucidated. Here, we report that low, but not high, concentration of ABA increases lamina joint inclination of rice seedling, which requires functional BR biosynthesis and signalling. Transcriptome analyses confirm that about 60% of low-concentration ABA early response genes can be regulated by BR in the same directions. ABA activates BR signal in a fast, limited and short-term manner and the BR-biosynthesis regulatory gene, OsGSR1, plays a key role during this process, whose expression is induced slightly by ABA through transcriptional factor ABI3. Moreover, the early short-term BR signal activation is also important for ABA-mediated salt stress tolerance. Intriguingly, the process and effect of short-term BR signal activation were covered by high concentration of ABA, implying adaptive mechanisms existed in plants to cope with varying degrees of stress.
ScienceNature.com

High spatiotemporal resolution optoacoustic sensing with photothermally induced acoustic vibrations in optical fibres

Optoacoustic vibrations in optical fibres have enabled spatially resolved sensing, but the weak electrostrictive force hinders their application. Here, we introduce photothermally induced acoustic vibrations (PTAVs) to realize high-performance fibre-based optoacoustic sensing. Strong acoustic vibrations with a wide range of axial wavenumbers kz are photothermally actuated by using a focused pulsed laser. The local transverse resonant frequency and loss coefficient can be optically measured by an intra-core acoustic sensor via spectral analysis. Spatially resolved sensing is further achieved by mechanically scanning the laser spot. The experimental results show that the PTAVs can be used to resolve the acoustic impedance of the surrounding fluid at a spatial resolution of approximately 10 μm and a frame rate of 50 Hz. As a result, PTAV-based optoacoustic sensing can provide label-free visualization of the diffusion dynamics in microfluidics at a higher spatiotemporal resolution.
ScienceNature.com

Coherent spin qubit transport in silicon

A fault-tolerant quantum processor may be configured using stationary qubits interacting only with their nearest neighbours, but at the cost of significant overheads in physical qubits per logical qubit. Such overheads could be reduced by coherently transporting qubits across the chip, allowing connectivity beyond immediate neighbours. Here we demonstrate high-fidelity coherent transport of an electron spin qubit between quantum dots in isotopically-enriched silicon. We observe qubit precession in the inter-site tunnelling regime and assess the impact of qubit transport using Ramsey interferometry and quantum state tomography techniques. We report a polarization transfer fidelity of 99.97% and an average coherent transfer fidelity of 99.4%. Our results provide key elements for high-fidelity, on-chip quantum information distribution, as long envisaged, reinforcing the scaling prospects of silicon-based spin qubits.

