Efficient Fizeau drag from Dirac electrons in monolayer graphene

By Wenyu Zhao, Sihan Zhao, Hongyuan Li, Sheng Wang, Shaoxin Wang, M. Iqbal Bakti Utama, Salman Kahn, Yue Jiang, Xiao Xiao, SeokJae Yoo, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Alex Zettl, Feng Wang
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFizeau demonstrated in 1850 that the speed of light can be modified when it is propagating in moving media1. However, such control of the light speed has not been achieved efficiently with a fast-moving electron media by passing an electrical current. Because the strong electromagnetic coupling between the electron and light leads to the collective excitation of plasmon polaritons, it is hypothesized that Fizeau drag in electron flow systems manifests as a plasmonic Doppler effect. Experimental observation of the plasmonic Doppler effect in electronic systems has been challenge because the plasmon propagation speed is much faster than the electron drift velocity in conventional noble metals. Here we report direct observation of Fizeau drag of plasmon polaritons in strongly biased monolayer graphene by exploiting the high electron mobility and the slow plasmon propagation of massless Dirac electrons. The large bias current in graphene creates a fast-drifting Dirac electron medium hosting the plasmon polariton. This results in non-reciprocal plasmon propagation, where plasmons moving with the drifting electron media propagate at an enhanced speed. We measure the Doppler-shifted plasmon wavelength using cryogenic near-field infrared nanoscopy, which directly images the plasmon polariton mode in the biased graphene at low temperature. We observe a plasmon wavelength difference of up to 3.6 per cent between a plasmon moving with and a plasmon moving against the drifting electron media. Our findings on the plasmonic Doppler effect provide opportunities for electrical control of non-reciprocal surface plasmon polaritons in non-equilibrium systems.

PhysicsNature.com

Signatures of Wigner crystal of electrons in a monolayer semiconductor

When the Coulomb repulsion between electrons dominates over their kinetic energy, electrons in two-dimensional systems are predicted to spontaneously break continuous-translation symmetry and form a quantum crystal1. Efforts to observe2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12 this elusive state of matter, termed a Wigner crystal, in two-dimensional extended systems have primarily focused on conductivity measurements on electrons confined to a single Landau level at high magnetic fields. Here we use optical spectroscopy to demonstrate that electrons in a monolayer semiconductor with density lower than 3 × 1011 per centimetre squared form a Wigner crystal. The combination of a high electron effective mass and reduced dielectric screening enables us to observe electronic charge order even in the absence of a moiré potential or an external magnetic field. The interactions between a resonantly injected exciton and electrons arranged in a periodic lattice modify the exciton bandstructure so that an umklapp resonance arises in the optical reflection spectrum, heralding the presence of charge order13. Our findings demonstrate that charge-tunable transition metal dichalcogenide monolayers14 enable the investigation of previously uncharted territory for many-body physics where interaction energy dominates over kinetic energy.
PhysicsNature.com

Plasmons dragged by drifting electrons

Plasmons are combinations of light and collective electron oscillations. The demonstration that plasmons can be dragged by drifting electrons in the 2D material graphene could lead to advances in optical physics. Hugen Yan is at the State Key Laboratory of Surface Physics, the Key Laboratory of Micro- and Nano-Photonic Structures...
PhysicsNature.com

Anisotropic moiré optical transitions in twisted monolayer/bilayer phosphorene heterostructures

Moiré superlattices of van der Waals heterostructures provide a powerful way to engineer electronic structures of two-dimensional materials. Many novel quantum phenomena have emerged in graphene and transition metal dichalcogenide moiré systems. Twisted phosphorene offers another attractive system to explore moiré physics because phosphorene features an anisotropic rectangular lattice, different from isotropic hexagonal lattices previously reported. Here we report emerging anisotropic moiré optical transitions in twisted monolayer/bilayer phosphorenes. The optical resonances in phosphorene moiré superlattice depend sensitively on twist angle and are completely different from those in the constitute monolayer and bilayer phosphorene even for a twist angle as large as 19°. Our calculations reveal that the Γ-point direct bandgap and the rectangular lattice of phosphorene give rise to the remarkably strong moiré physics in large-twist-angle phosphorene heterostructures. This work highlights fresh opportunities to explore moiré physics in phosphorene and other van der Waals heterostructures with different lattice configurations.
PhysicsAPS physics

Type-II Dirac point in RbAg5Se3

Using first-principles calculations and low-energy effective model analysis, we propose that silver selenide-based. compound is an ideal type-II Dirac semimetal. There is a pair of Dirac points appearing at about 25.68 meV below the Fermi energy. The Dirac points existing on the. k. z. axis are protected by. C. 4.
ChemistryScience Daily

Stretching changes the electronic properties of graphene

The electronic properties of graphene can be specifically modified by stretching the material evenly, say researchers at the University of Basel. These results open the door to the development of new types of electronic components. Graphene consists of a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice. The...
Physicsarxiv.org

Out-of-equilibrium criticalities in graphene superlattices

Alexey I. Berdyugin, Na Xin, Haoyang Gao, Sergey Slizovskiy, Zhiyu Dong, Shubhadeep Bhattacharjee, P. Kumaravadivel, Shuigang Xu, L. A. Ponomarenko, Matthew Holwill, D. A. Bandurin, Minsoo Kim, Yang Cao, M. T. Greenaway, K. S. Novoselov, I. V. Grigorieva, K. Watanabe, T. Taniguchi, V. I. Fal'ko, L. S. Levitov, R. Krishna Kumar, A. K. Geim.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Aluminium storage using nitrogen-doped graphene nanoribbons from first principles

Pristine graphene interacts relatively weakly with Al, which is a specie of importance for novel generations of metal-ion batteries. We employ DFT calculations to explore the possibility of enhancing Al interaction with graphene. We investigate non-doped and N-doped graphene nanoribbons, address the impact of the edge sites, which are always present to some extent in real samples, and N-containing defects on the material's reactivity towards Al. The results are compared to that of pristine graphene. We show that introduction of edges does not affect the energetics of Al adsorption significantly by itself. On the other hand, N-doping of graphene nanoribbons is found to affect the adsorption energy of Al to the extent that strongly depends on the type of N-containing defect. While graphitic and pyrrolic N induce minimal changes, the introduction of edge NO group and doping with in plane pyridinic N result in Al adsorption nearly twice as strong as on pristine graphene. The obtained results could guide the further design of advanced materials for Al-ion rechargeable batteries.
PhysicsAPS physics

Photonic analog of bilayer graphene

Drawing inspiration from bilayer graphene, this paper introduces its photonic analog comprising two stacked graphenelike photonic crystals that are coupled in the near field through spoof surface plasmons. Beyond the twist degree of freedom that can radically alter the band structure of the bilayer photonic graphene, the photonic dispersion can be also tailored via the interlayer coupling which exhibits an exponential dependence on the distance between the two photonic crystals. We theoretically, numerically, and experimentally characterize the band structures of.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Electronic structure of water from Koopmans-compliant functionals

James Moraes de Almeida, Ngoc Linh Nguyen, Nicola Colonna, Wei Chen, Caetano Rodrigues Miranda, Alfredo Pasquarello, Nicola Marzari. Obtaining a precise theoretical description of the spectral properties of liquid water poses challenges for both molecular dynamics (MD) and electronic structure methods. The lower computational cost of the Koopmans-compliant functionals with respect to Green's function methods allows the simulations of many MD trajectories, with a description close to the state-of-art quasi-particle self-consistent GW plus vertex corrections method (QSGW+f$_{xc}$). Thus, we explore water spectral properties when different MD approaches are used, ranging from classical MD to first-principles MD, and including nuclear quantum effects. We have observed that the different MD approaches lead to up to 1 eV change in the average band gap, thus, we focused on the band gap dependence with the geometrical properties of the system to explain such spread. We have evaluated the changes in the band gap due to variations in the intramolecular O-H bond distance, and HOH angle, as well as the intermolecular hydrogen bond O$\cdot\cdot\cdot$O distance, and the OHO angles. We have observed that the dominant contribution comes from the O-H bond length; the O$\cdot\cdot\cdot$O distance plays a secondary role, and the other geometrical properties do not significantly influence the gap. Furthermore, we analyze the electronic density of states (DOS), where the KIPZ functional shows a good agreement with the DOS obtained with state-of-art approaches employing quasi-particle self-consistent GW plus vertex corrections. The O-H bond length also significantly influences the DOS. When nuclear quantum effects are considered, a broadening of the peaks driven by the broader distribution of the O-H bond lengths is observed, leading to a closer agreement with the experimental photoemission spectra.
Chemistryarxiv.org

A Polarizable Water Potential Derived from a Model Electron Density

A new empirical potential for efficient, large scale molecular dynamics simulation of water is presented. The HIPPO (Hydrogen-like Intermolecular Polarizable POtential) force field is based upon the model electron density of a hydrogen-like atom. This framework is used to derive and parameterize individual terms describing charge penetration damped permanent electrostatics, damped polarization, charge transfer, anisotropic Pauli repulsion, and damped dispersion interactions. Initial parameter values were fit to Symmetry Adapted Perturbation Theory (SAPT) energy components for ten water dimer configurations, as well as the radial and angular dependence of the canonical dimer. The SAPT-based parameters were then systematically refined to extend the treatment to water bulk phases. The final HIPPO water model provides a balanced representation of a wide variety of properties of gas phase clusters, liquid water and ice polymorphs, across a range of temperatures and pressures. This water potential yields a rationalization of water structure, dynamics and thermodynamics explicitly correlated with an ab initio energy decomposition, while providing a level of accuracy comparable or superior to previous polarizable atomic multipole force fields. The HIPPO water model serves as a cornerstone around which similarly detailed physics-based models can be developed for additional molecular species.
Chemistryarxiv.org

The effect of rippling on the mechanical properties of graphene

Graphene is the stiffest material known so far but, due to its one-atom thickness, it is also very bendable. Consequently, free-standing graphene exhibit ripples that has major effects on its elastic properties. Here we will summarize three experiments where the influence of rippling is essential to address the results. Firstly, we observed that atomic vacancies lessen the negative thermal expansion coefficient of free-standing graphene. We also observed an increase of the Young's modulus with global applied strain and with the introduction of small density defects that we attributed to the decrease of rippling. Here, we will focus on a surprising feature observed in the data: the experiments consistently indicate that only the rippling with wavelengths between 5-10nm influences the mechanics of graphene. The rippling responsible of the negative TEC and anomalous elasticity is thought to be dynamic, i.e. flexural phonons. However, flexural phonons with these wavelengths should have minor effects on the mechanics of graphene, therefore other mechanisms must be considered to address our observations. We propose static ripples as one of the key elements to correctly understand the thermomechanics of graphene and suggest that rippling arises naturally due to a competition of symmetry breaking and anharmonic fluctuations.
Physicsarxiv.org

Photon-mediated interactions near a Dirac photonic crystal slab

Dirac energy-dispersions are responsible of the extraordinary transport properties of graphene. This motivated the quest for engineering such energy dispersions also in photonics, where they have been predicted to lead to many exciting phenomena. One paradigmatic example is the possibility of obtaining power-law, decoherence-free, photon-mediated interactions between quantum emitters when they interact with such photonic baths. This prediction, however, has been obtained either by using toy-model baths, which neglect polarization effects, or by restricting the emitter position to high-symmetry points of the unit cell in the case of realistic structures. Here, we develop a semi-analytical theory of dipole radiation near photonic Dirac points in realistic structures that allows us to compute the effective photon-mediated interactions along the whole unit cell. Using this theory, we are able to find the positions that maximize the emitter interactions and their range, finding a trade-off between them. Besides, using the polarization degree of freedom, we also find positions where the nature of the collective interactions change from being coherent to dissipative ones. Thus, our results significantly improve the knowledge of Dirac light-matter interfaces, and can serve as a guidance for future experimental designs.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Defect-dependent structure of graphene

Graphene's intrinsically corrugated and wrinkled topology fundamentally influences its electronic, mechanical, and chemical properties. Current experimental techniques allow the manipulation of pristine graphene and the controlled production of defects which provides the opportunity to control the atomic out-of-plane fluctuations and, thus, tune graphene's properties. Here, we perform large scale machine learning-driven molecular dynamics (MD) simulations to understand the impact of defects on the structure of graphene. Our findings show that defects cause significantly higher corrugation leading to a strongly wrinkled surface. The magnitude of this structural transformation strongly depends on the defect concentration and specific type of defect. Analysing the atomic neighborhood of the defects reveals that the extent of the morphological changes observed depends on the preferred geometrical orientation and the interactions between defects. While our work highlights that defects can strongly affect graphene's morphology, it also emphasises the differences between distinct types by linking the global structure to the local environment of the defects.
IndustryNature.com

Stable and low-photovoltage-loss perovskite solar cells by multifunctional passivation

Metal halide perovskite solar cells have demonstrated a high power conversion efficiency (PCE), and further enhancement of the PCE requires a reduction of the bandgap-voltage offset (WOC) and the non-radiative recombination photovoltage loss (ΔVOC,nr). Here, we report an effective approach for reducing the photovoltage loss through the simultaneous passivation of internal bulk defects and dimensionally graded two-dimensional perovskite interface defects. Through this dimensionally graded perovskite formation approach, an open-circuit voltage (VOC) of 1.24 V was obtained with a champion PCE of 21.54% in a 1.63 eV perovskite system (maximum VOC = 1.25 V, WOC = 0.38 V and ΔVOC,nr = 0.10 V); we further decreased the WOC to 0.326 V in a 1.53 eV perovskite system with a VOC of 1.21 V and a PCE of 23.78% (certified 23.09%). This approach is equally effective in achieving a low WOC (ΔVOC,nr) in 1.56 eV and 1.73 eV perovskite solar cell systems, and further leads to the substantially improved operational stability of perovskite solar cells.
ScienceNature.com

Second-harmonic generation and the conservation of spatiotemporal orbital angular momentum of light

Light with spatiotemporal orbital angular momentum (ST-OAM) is a recently discovered type of structured and localized electromagnetic field. This field carries characteristic space–time spiral phase structure and transverse intrinsic OAM. Here, we present the generation and characterization of the second harmonic of ST-OAM pulses. We uncover the conservation of transverse OAM in a second-harmonic generation process, where the space–time topological charge of the fundamental field is doubled along with the optical frequency. Our experiment thus suggests a general ST-OAM nonlinear scaling rule, analogous to that in conventional OAM of light. Furthermore, we observe that the topology of a second-harmonic ST-OAM pulse can be modified by complex spatiotemporal astigmatism, giving rise to multiple phase singularities separated in space and time. Our study opens a new route for nonlinear conversion and scaling of light carrying ST-OAM, with the potential for driving other secondary ST-OAM sources of electromagnetic fields and beyond.
ChemistryNature.com

Complete characterization of sub-Coulomb-barrier tunnelling with phase-of-phase attoclock

Laser-induced electron tunnelling—which triggers a broad range of ultrafast phenomena such as the generation of attosecond light pulses, photoelectron diffraction and holography—has laid the foundation for strong-field physics and attosecond science. Using the attoclock constructed by single-colour elliptically polarized laser fields, previous experiments have measured the tunnelling rates, exit positions, exit velocities and delay times for some specific electron trajectories, which are mostly created at the field peak instant, that is, when the laser electric field and the formed potential barrier are stationary in terms of the derivative versus time. From the view of wave-particle dualism, the electron phase under a classically forbidden, tunnelling barrier has not been measured, which is at the heart of quantum tunnelling physics. Here we present a robust measurement of tunnelling dynamics including the electron sub-barrier phase and amplitude. We combine the attoclock technique with two-colour phase-of-phase (POP) spectroscopy to accurately calibrate the angular streaking relation and to probe the non-stationary tunnelling dynamics by manipulating a rapidly changing potential barrier. This POP attoclock directly links the measured phase of the two-colour relative phase with the ionization instant for the photoelectron with any final momentum on the detector, allowing us to reconstruct the imaginary tunnelling time and the accumulated phase under the barrier. The POP attoclock provides a general time-resolved approach to accessing the underlying quantum dynamics in intense light–matter interactions.
PhysicsNature.com

On the forbidden graphene’s ZO (out-of-plane optic) phononic band-analog vibrational modes in fullerenes

The study of nanostructures’ vibrational properties is at the core of nanoscience research. They are known to represent a fingerprint of the system as well as to hint the underlying nature of chemical bonds. In this work, we focus on addressing how the vibrational density of states (VDOS) of the carbon fullerene family (Cn: n = 20 → 720 atoms) evolves from the molecular to the bulk material (graphene) behavior using density functional theory. We find that the fullerene’s VDOS smoothly converges to the graphene characteristic line-shape, with the only noticeable discrepancy in the frequency range of the out-of-plane optic (ZO) phonon band. From a comparison of both systems we obtain as main results that: (1) The pentagonal faces in the fullerenes impede the existence of the analog of the high frequency graphene’s ZO phonons, (2) which in the context of phonons could be interpreted as a compression (by 43%) of the ZO phonon band by decreasing its maximum allowed radial-optic vibration frequency. And 3) as a result, the deviation of fullerene’s VDOS relative to graphene may hold important thermodynamical implications, such as larger heat capacities compared to graphene at room-temperature. These results provide insights that can be extrapolated to other nanostructures containing pentagonal rings or pentagonal defects.
ChemistryPhys.org

Graphene additive manufacturing for flexible and printable electronics

Research led by Kansas State University's Suprem Das, assistant professor of industrial and manufacturing systems engineering, in collaboration with Christopher Sorensen, university distinguished professor of physics, shows potential ways to manufacture graphene-based nano-inks for additive manufacturing of supercapacitors in the form of flexible and printable electronics. As researchers around the...
ComputersNature.com

Observation of exceptional point in a PT broken non-Hermitian system simulated using a quantum circuit

Exceptional points (EPs), the degeneracy points of non-Hermitian systems, have recently attracted great attention because of their potential of enhancing the sensitivity of quantum sensors. Unlike the usual degeneracies in Hermitian systems, at EPs, both the eigenenergies and eigenvectors coalesce. Although EPs have been widely explored, the range of EPs studied is largely limited by the underlying systems, for instance, higher-order EPs are hard to achieve. Here we propose an extendable method to simulate non-Hermitian systems and study EPs with quantum circuits. The system is inherently parity-time (PT) broken due to the non-symmetric controlling effects of the circuit. Inspired by the quantum Zeno effect, the circuit structure guarantees the success rate of the post-selection. A sample circuit is implemented in a quantum programming framework, and the phase transition at EP is demonstrated. Considering the scalable and flexible nature of quantum circuits, our model is capable of simulating large-scale systems with higher-order EPs.
ScienceNature.com

III–V nanowires on silicon (100) as plasmonic-photonic hybrid meta-absorber

Integration of functional infrared photodetectors on silicon platforms has been gaining attention for diverse applications in the fields of imaging and sensing. Although III–V semiconductor is a promising candidate for infrared photodetectors on silicon, the difficulties in directly growing high-quality III–V on silicon and realizing functionalities have been a challenge. Here, we propose a design of III–V nanowires on silicon (100) substrates, which are self-assembled with gold plasmonic nanostructures, as a key building block for efficient and functional photodetectors on silicon. Partially gold-coated III–V nanowire arrays form a plasmonic-photonic hybrid metasurface, wherein the localized and propagating plasmonic resonances enable high absorption in III–V nanowires. Unlike conventional photodetectors, numerical calculations reveal that the proposed meta-absorber exhibits high sensitivity to the polarization, incident angle, wavelength of input light, as well as the surrounding environment. These features represent that the proposed meta-absorber design can be utilized not only for efficient infrared photodetectors on silicon but for various sensing applications with high sensitivity and functionality.

