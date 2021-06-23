Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Poll: 45 Percent of Voters Believe US Has Free Market Healthcare

ksfo.com
 13 days ago

Most voters with a college degree believe we have a free market system. However, those without a degree are more evenly divided. Most voters over 55 believe we have a free market system, while younger voters are evenly divided.[1]. While a plurality believes we have a free market system, a...

www.ksfo.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Market#Healthcare System#Market System#Medicare#Cato Institute#Newsmax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Fox News Poll: As July 4th approaches, fewer voters believe US is best place to live

As the nation’s 245th birthday approaches, not everyone is bullish on the red, white, and blue. Almost 7 out of 10 voters (69 percent) believe America is the greatest country to reside in, according to the latest Fox News survey, down from 83 percent in 2015 and from the high-water mark recorded a decade ago: 84 percent in April 2011, the first time the question was asked on a Fox News poll.
Public Healthhealthnewshub.org

Gallup Poll: 70 Percent of Americans Say COVID Pandemic Not Over

More than 70 percent of Americans say the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, according to a new Gallup poll, with the Northeast, at 77 percent, more convinced than any region in the country despite weeks of low infection cases and ranking among the most vaccinated states. Yet the poll, based...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
Businessleedaily.com

Social security Cost of living adjustment- Latest update!

It is no secret that Social Security is poorly capitalized, and many Americans struggle to get through their monthly income controls. Here are the recent abouts and happenings with COLA!. Inflation problem in America. Americans are confronted with the bitter reality of rising inflation. Consumer prices increased by 0.6 percent...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Industrywashingtonnewsday.com

Three long-term adverse effects of the Pfizer vaccination

Anybody who has had the Pfizer vaccine is being warned over three delayed side effects. Side effects are rare, but if you notice certain symptoms, be sure to consult a doctor. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, there are three delayed adverse effects to be aware of after receiving the Pfizer vaccination. Pfizer is just one of the vaccines used in the UK, with AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs also available. Pfizer has become massively common among under-30s though, due to the risk of blood clots from the AZ jab.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Majority of voters say Biden should implement stricter immigration policies: poll

A majority of voters in a new poll say that President Biden should implement stricter immigration policies to limit the number of people illegally entering the country. Sixty-four percent of registered voters in a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill said Biden should “issue new, stricter policies to reduce the flow of people across the border.” Meanwhile, 36 percent said the administration should continue its current policies.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fauci: More than 99% of people who died from COVID-19 in June were not vaccinated

Anthony Fauci on Sunday said more than 99 percent of the people who died from COVID-19 in June were not vaccinated, calling the loss of life “avoidable and preventable.”. “If you look at the number of deaths, about 99.2 percent of them are unvaccinated. About 0.8 percent are vaccinated. No vaccine is perfect. But when you talk about the avoidability of hospitalization and death, Chuck, it's really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable,” Fauci told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy