Engineering

Nanoscale domain wall devices with magnetic tunnel junction read and write

By E. Raymenants, O. Bultynck, D. Wan, T. Devolder, K. Garello, L. Souriau, A. Thiam, D. Tsvetanova, Y. Canvel, D. E. Nikonov, I. A. Young, M. Heyns, B. Soree, I. Asselberghs, I. Radu, S. Couet, V. D. Nguyen
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe manipulation of fast domain wall motion in magnetic nanostructures could form the basis of novel magnetic memory and logic devices. However, current approaches for reading and writing domain walls require external magnetic fields, or are based on conventional magnetic tunnel junctions (MTJs) that are not compatible with high-speed domain wall motion. Here we report domain wall devices based on perpendicular MTJs that offer electrical read and write, and fast domain wall motion via spin–orbit torque. The devices have a hybrid free layer design that consists of platinum/cobalt (Pt/Co) or a synthetic antiferromagnet (Pt/Co/Ru/Co) into the free layer of conventional MTJs. We show that our devices can achieve good tunnelling magnetoresistance readout and efficient spin-transfer torque writing that is comparable to current magnetic random-access memory technology, as well as domain wall depinning efficiency that is similar to stand-alone materials. We also show that a domain wall conduit based on a synthetic antiferromagnet offers the potential for reliable domain wall motion and faster write speed compared with a device based on Pt/Co.

www.nature.com
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Nanoscale bubble domains with polar topologies in bulk ferroelectrics

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23863-w; published online 15 June 2021. The original version of this Article misspelled the following number in the Acknowledgements: ‘52032007’, which incorrectly read ‘52032007, 52032007‘. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Author notes. These authors...
ChemistryNature.com

Giant conductivity of mobile non-oxide domain walls

Atomically sharp domain walls in ferroelectrics are considered as an ideal platform to realize easy-to-reconfigure nanoelectronic building blocks, created, manipulated and erased by external fields. However, conductive domain walls have been exclusively observed in oxides, where domain wall mobility and conductivity is largely influenced by stoichiometry and defects. Here, we report on giant conductivity of domain walls in the non-oxide ferroelectric GaV4S8. We observe conductive domain walls forming in zig-zagging structures, that are composed of head-to-head and tail-to-tail domain wall segments alternating on the nanoscale. Remarkably, both types of segments possess high conductivity, unimaginable in oxide ferroelectrics. These effectively 2D domain walls, dominating the 3D conductance, can be mobilized by magnetic fields, triggering abrupt conductance changes as large as eight orders of magnitude. These unique properties demonstrate that non-oxide ferroelectrics can be the source of novel phenomena beyond the realm of oxide electronics.
ChemistryNature.com

Ambient effect on the Curie temperatures and magnetic domains in metallic two-dimensional magnets

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 62 (2021) Cite this article. The emergent magnetic two-dimensional (2D) materials provide ideal solid-state platforms for a broad range of applications including miniaturized spintronics, nonreciprocal optics, and magnetoelectric sensors. Owing to the general environmental sensitivity of 2D magnets, the understanding of ambient effects on 2D magnetism is critical. Apparently, the nature of itinerant ferromagnetism potentially makes metallic 2D magnets insensitive to environmental disturbance. Nevertheless, our systematic study showed that the Curie temperature of metallic 2D Fe3GeTe2 decreases dramatically in the air but thick Fe3GeTe2 exhibits self-protection. Remarkably, we found the air exposure effectively promotes the formation of multiple magnetic domains in 2D Fe3GeTe2, but not in bulk Fe3GeTe2. Our first-principles calculations support the scenario that substrate-induced roughness and tellurium vacancies boost the interaction of 2D Fe3GeTe2 with the air. Our elucidation of the thickness-dependent air-catalyzed evolution of Curie temperatures and magnetic domains in 2D magnets provides critical insights for chemically decorating and manipulating 2D magnets.
IndustryNature.com

Stable and low-photovoltage-loss perovskite solar cells by multifunctional passivation

Metal halide perovskite solar cells have demonstrated a high power conversion efficiency (PCE), and further enhancement of the PCE requires a reduction of the bandgap-voltage offset (WOC) and the non-radiative recombination photovoltage loss (ΔVOC,nr). Here, we report an effective approach for reducing the photovoltage loss through the simultaneous passivation of internal bulk defects and dimensionally graded two-dimensional perovskite interface defects. Through this dimensionally graded perovskite formation approach, an open-circuit voltage (VOC) of 1.24 V was obtained with a champion PCE of 21.54% in a 1.63 eV perovskite system (maximum VOC = 1.25 V, WOC = 0.38 V and ΔVOC,nr = 0.10 V); we further decreased the WOC to 0.326 V in a 1.53 eV perovskite system with a VOC of 1.21 V and a PCE of 23.78% (certified 23.09%). This approach is equally effective in achieving a low WOC (ΔVOC,nr) in 1.56 eV and 1.73 eV perovskite solar cell systems, and further leads to the substantially improved operational stability of perovskite solar cells.
ScienceNature.com

Purkinje cell axonal swellings enhance action potential fidelity and cerebellar function

Axonal plasticity allows neurons to control their output, which critically determines the flow of information in the brain. Axon diameter can be regulated by activity, yet how morphological changes in an axon impact its function remains poorly understood. Axonal swellings have been found on Purkinje cell axons in the cerebellum both in healthy development and in neurodegenerative diseases, and computational models predicts that axonal swellings impair axonal function. Here we report that in young Purkinje cells, axons with swellings propagated action potentials with higher fidelity than those without, and that axonal swellings form when axonal failures are high. Furthermore, we observed that healthy young adult mice with more axonal swellings learn better on cerebellar-related tasks than mice with fewer swellings. Our findings suggest that axonal swellings underlie a form of axonal plasticity that optimizes the fidelity of action potential propagation in axons, resulting in enhanced learning.
PhysicsNature.com

On the forbidden graphene’s ZO (out-of-plane optic) phononic band-analog vibrational modes in fullerenes

The study of nanostructures’ vibrational properties is at the core of nanoscience research. They are known to represent a fingerprint of the system as well as to hint the underlying nature of chemical bonds. In this work, we focus on addressing how the vibrational density of states (VDOS) of the carbon fullerene family (Cn: n = 20 → 720 atoms) evolves from the molecular to the bulk material (graphene) behavior using density functional theory. We find that the fullerene’s VDOS smoothly converges to the graphene characteristic line-shape, with the only noticeable discrepancy in the frequency range of the out-of-plane optic (ZO) phonon band. From a comparison of both systems we obtain as main results that: (1) The pentagonal faces in the fullerenes impede the existence of the analog of the high frequency graphene’s ZO phonons, (2) which in the context of phonons could be interpreted as a compression (by 43%) of the ZO phonon band by decreasing its maximum allowed radial-optic vibration frequency. And 3) as a result, the deviation of fullerene’s VDOS relative to graphene may hold important thermodynamical implications, such as larger heat capacities compared to graphene at room-temperature. These results provide insights that can be extrapolated to other nanostructures containing pentagonal rings or pentagonal defects.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Ultrafast hole spin qubit with gate-tunable spin–orbit switch functionality

Correction to: Nature Nanotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41565-020-00828-6, published online 11 January 2021. In the version of this Article originally published, the dependence of the Rabi frequency of the hole spin qubit on the g-factor was stated incorrectly. We wrote that the Rabi frequency is proportional to the g-factor perpendicular to the external magnetic field (g⊥), but, in fact, it is the g-factor parallel to the external magnetic field (g||) as shown in ref. 25 (Golovach, V. N, Borhani, M. & Loss, D.). Thus, the following sentence has been amended from “This effective field Beff drives the Rabi oscillations, with Rabi frequency fRabi = g⊥μBBeff(t)/2h, with g⊥ the g-factor along the direction of Beff and thus perpendicular to Bext, and h Planck’s constant.” to “This effective field Beff drives the Rabi oscillations, with Rabi frequency fRabi = g||μBBeff(t)/2h, with g|| the g-factor along the direction of Bext, and h Planck’s constant.” Accordingly, the phrase “the g-factor along Bext,” has been deleted from the sentence starting “Here, fMW and PMW are kept fixed...”.
ChemistryNature.com

Complete characterization of sub-Coulomb-barrier tunnelling with phase-of-phase attoclock

Laser-induced electron tunnelling—which triggers a broad range of ultrafast phenomena such as the generation of attosecond light pulses, photoelectron diffraction and holography—has laid the foundation for strong-field physics and attosecond science. Using the attoclock constructed by single-colour elliptically polarized laser fields, previous experiments have measured the tunnelling rates, exit positions, exit velocities and delay times for some specific electron trajectories, which are mostly created at the field peak instant, that is, when the laser electric field and the formed potential barrier are stationary in terms of the derivative versus time. From the view of wave-particle dualism, the electron phase under a classically forbidden, tunnelling barrier has not been measured, which is at the heart of quantum tunnelling physics. Here we present a robust measurement of tunnelling dynamics including the electron sub-barrier phase and amplitude. We combine the attoclock technique with two-colour phase-of-phase (POP) spectroscopy to accurately calibrate the angular streaking relation and to probe the non-stationary tunnelling dynamics by manipulating a rapidly changing potential barrier. This POP attoclock directly links the measured phase of the two-colour relative phase with the ionization instant for the photoelectron with any final momentum on the detector, allowing us to reconstruct the imaginary tunnelling time and the accumulated phase under the barrier. The POP attoclock provides a general time-resolved approach to accessing the underlying quantum dynamics in intense light–matter interactions.
ChemistryNature.com

Encapsulate α-MnO nanofiber within graphene layer to tune surface electronic structure for efficient ozone decomposition

Major challenges encountered when developing manganese-based materials for ozone decomposition are related to the low stability and water inactivation. To solve these problems, a hierarchical structure consisted of graphene encapsulating α-MnO2 nanofiber was developed. The optimized catalyst exhibited a stable ozone conversion efficiency of 80% and excellent stability over 100 h under a relative humidity (RH) of 20%. Even though the RH increased to 50%, the ozone conversion also reached 70%, well beyond the performance of α-MnO2 nanofiber. Here, surface graphite carbon was activated by capturing the electron from inner unsaturated Mn atoms. The excellent stability originated from the moderate local work function, which compromised the reaction barriers in the adsorption of ozone molecule and the desorption of the intermediate oxygen species. The hydrophobic graphene shells hindered the chemisorption of water vapour, consequently enhanced its water resistance. This work offered insights for catalyst design and would promote the practical application of manganese-based catalysts in ozone decomposition.
ScienceNature.com

III–V nanowires on silicon (100) as plasmonic-photonic hybrid meta-absorber

Integration of functional infrared photodetectors on silicon platforms has been gaining attention for diverse applications in the fields of imaging and sensing. Although III–V semiconductor is a promising candidate for infrared photodetectors on silicon, the difficulties in directly growing high-quality III–V on silicon and realizing functionalities have been a challenge. Here, we propose a design of III–V nanowires on silicon (100) substrates, which are self-assembled with gold plasmonic nanostructures, as a key building block for efficient and functional photodetectors on silicon. Partially gold-coated III–V nanowire arrays form a plasmonic-photonic hybrid metasurface, wherein the localized and propagating plasmonic resonances enable high absorption in III–V nanowires. Unlike conventional photodetectors, numerical calculations reveal that the proposed meta-absorber exhibits high sensitivity to the polarization, incident angle, wavelength of input light, as well as the surrounding environment. These features represent that the proposed meta-absorber design can be utilized not only for efficient infrared photodetectors on silicon but for various sensing applications with high sensitivity and functionality.
CancerNature.com

CCM3 is a gatekeeper in focal adhesions regulating mechanotransduction and YAP/TAZ signalling

The YAP/TAZ transcriptional programme is not only a well-established driver of cancer progression and metastasis but also an important stimulator of tissue regeneration. Here we identified Cerebral cavernous malformations 3 (CCM3) as a regulator of mechanical cue-driven YAP/TAZ signalling, controlling both tumour progression and stem cell differentiation. We demonstrate that CCM3 localizes to focal adhesion sites in cancer-associated fibroblasts, where it regulates mechanotransduction and YAP/TAZ activation. Mechanistically, CCM3 and focal adhesion kinase (FAK) mutually compete for binding to paxillin to fine-tune FAK/Src/paxillin-driven mechanotransduction and YAP/TAZ activation. In mouse models of breast cancer, specific loss of CCM3 in cancer-associated fibroblasts leads to exacerbated tissue remodelling and force transmission to the matrix, resulting in reciprocal YAP/TAZ activation in the neighbouring tumour cells and dissemination of metastasis to distant organs. Similarly, CCM3 regulates the differentiation of mesenchymal stromal/stem cells. In conclusion, CCM3 is a gatekeeper in focal adhesions that controls mechanotransduction and YAP/TAZ signalling.
ScienceNature.com

Artificial neurovascular network (ANVN) to study the accuracy vs. efficiency trade-off in an energy dependent neural network

Artificial feedforward neural networks perform a wide variety of classification and function approximation tasks with high accuracy. Unlike their artificial counterparts, biological neural networks require a supply of adequate energy delivered to single neurons by a network of cerebral microvessels. Since energy is a limited resource, a natural question is whether the cerebrovascular network is capable of ensuring maximum performance of the neural network while consuming minimum energy? Should the cerebrovascular network also be trained, along with the neural network, to achieve such an optimum? In order to answer the above questions in a simplified modeling setting, we constructed an Artificial Neurovascular Network (ANVN) comprising a multilayered perceptron (MLP) connected to a vascular tree structure. The root node of the vascular tree structure is connected to an energy source, and the terminal nodes of the vascular tree supply energy to the hidden neurons of the MLP. The energy delivered by the terminal vascular nodes to the hidden neurons determines the biases of the hidden neurons. The “weights” on the branches of the vascular tree depict the energy distribution from the parent node to the child nodes. The vascular weights are updated by a kind of “backpropagation” of the energy demand error generated by the hidden neurons. We observed that higher performance was achieved at lower energy levels when the vascular network was also trained along with the neural network. This indicates that the vascular network needs to be trained to ensure efficient neural performance. We observed that below a certain network size, the energetic dynamics of the network in the per capita energy consumption vs. classification accuracy space approaches a fixed-point attractor for various initial conditions. Once the number of hidden neurons increases beyond a threshold, the fixed point appears to vanish, giving place to a line of attractors. The model also showed that when there is a limited resource, the energy consumption of neurons is strongly correlated to their individual contribution to the network’s performance.
Coding & ProgrammingNature.com

Chiral logic computing with twisted antiferromagnetic magnon modes

Antiferromagnetic (AFM) materials offer an exciting platform for ultrafast information handling with low cross-talks and compatibility with existing technology. Particularly interesting for low-energy cost computing is the spin wave-based realization of logic gates, which has been demonstrated experimentally for ferromagnetic waveguides. Here, we predict chiral magnonic eigenmodes with a finite intrinsic, magnonic orbital angular momentum ℓ in AFM waveguides. ℓ is an unbounded integer determined by the spatial topology of the mode. We show how these chiral modes can serve for multiplex AFM magnonic computing by demonstrating the operation of several symmetry- and topology-protected logic gates. A Dzyaloshinskii–Moriya interaction may arise at the waveguide boundaries, allowing coupling to external electric fields and resulting in a Faraday effect. The uncovered aspects highlight the potential of AFM spintronics for swift data communication and handling with high fidelity and at a low-energy cost.
ScienceNature.com

Transcriptomic analysis of the black tiger shrimp (Penaeus monodon) reveals insights into immune development in their early life stages

With the rapid growth in the global demand, the shrimp industry needs integrated approaches for sustainable production. A high-quality shrimp larva is one of the crucial key requirements to maximize shrimp production. Survival and growth rates during larval development are often criteria to evaluate larval quality, however many aspects of gene regulation during shrimp larval development have not yet been identified. To further our understanding of biological processes in their early life, transcriptomic analysis of larval developmental stages (nauplius, zoea, mysis, and postlarva) were determined in the black tiger shrimp, Penaeus monodon using next-generation RNA sequencing. Gene clustering and gene enrichment analyses revealed that most of the transcripts were mainly related to metabolic processes, cell and growth development, and immune system. Interestingly, Spätzle and Toll receptors were found in nauplius stage, providing evidence that Toll pathway was a baseline immune system established in early larval stages. Genes encoding pathogen pattern-recognition proteins (LGBP, PL5-2 and c-type lectin), prophenoloxidase system (PPAE2, PPAF2 and serpin), antimicrobial peptides (crustin and antiviral protein), blood clotting system (hemolymph clottable protein) and heat shock protein (HSP70) were expressed as they developed further, suggesting that these immune defense mechanisms were established in later larval stages.
ScienceNature.com

Ultralow-threshold laser using super-bound states in the continuum

Wavelength-scale lasers provide promising applications through low power consumption requiring for optical cavities with increased quality factors. Cavity radiative losses can be suppressed strongly in the regime of optical bound states in the continuum; however, a finite size of the resonator limits the performance of bound states in the continuum as cavity modes for active nanophotonic devices. Here, we employ the concept of a supercavity mode created by merging symmetry-protected and accidental bound states in the continuum in the momentum space, and realize an efficient laser based on a finite-size cavity with a small footprint. We trace the evolution of lasing properties before and after the merging point by varying the lattice spacing, and we reveal this laser demonstrates the significantly reduced threshold, substantially increased quality factor, and shrunken far-field images. Our results provide a route for nanolasers with reduced out-of-plane losses in finite-size active nanodevices and improved lasing characteristics.
ScienceNature.com

High spatiotemporal resolution optoacoustic sensing with photothermally induced acoustic vibrations in optical fibres

Optoacoustic vibrations in optical fibres have enabled spatially resolved sensing, but the weak electrostrictive force hinders their application. Here, we introduce photothermally induced acoustic vibrations (PTAVs) to realize high-performance fibre-based optoacoustic sensing. Strong acoustic vibrations with a wide range of axial wavenumbers kz are photothermally actuated by using a focused pulsed laser. The local transverse resonant frequency and loss coefficient can be optically measured by an intra-core acoustic sensor via spectral analysis. Spatially resolved sensing is further achieved by mechanically scanning the laser spot. The experimental results show that the PTAVs can be used to resolve the acoustic impedance of the surrounding fluid at a spatial resolution of approximately 10 μm and a frame rate of 50 Hz. As a result, PTAV-based optoacoustic sensing can provide label-free visualization of the diffusion dynamics in microfluidics at a higher spatiotemporal resolution.
PhysicsNature.com

Publisher Correction: Quantum entangled fractional topology and curvatures

Correction to: Communications Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s42005-021-00641-0, published online 22 June 2021. The PDF version of this article contained incomplete versions of Eqs. (12) and (19). In the old version, these two equations were erroneously typeset as. The correct version of the two equations are:. respectively. These have now been corrected in...
WildlifeNature.com

Discovery of spatial pattern of prickles on stem of Rosa hybrida ‘Red Queen’ and mathematical model of the pattern

The developmental patterns of many organisms are orchestrated by the diffusion of factors. Here, we report a novel pattern on plant stems that appears to be controlled by inhibitor diffusion. Prickles on rose stems appear to be randomly distributed, but we deciphered spatial patterns of prickles on Rosa hybrida cv. ‘Red Queen’ stem. The prickles primarily emerged at 90 to 135 degrees from the spiral phyllotaxis that connected leaf primordia. We proposed a simple mathematical model that explained the emergence of the spatial patterns and reproduced the prickle density distribution on rose stems. We confirmed the model can reproduce the observed prickle patterning on stems of other plant species using other model parameters. These results indicated that the spatial patterns of prickles on stems of different plant species are organized by similar systems. Rose cultivation by humans has a long history. However, prickle development is still unclear and this is the first report of prickle spatial pattern with a mathematical model. Comprehensive analysis of the spatial pattern, genome, and metabolomics of other plant species may lead to novel insights for prickle development.
AgricultureNature.com

A nonS-locus F-box gene breaks self-incompatibility in diploid potatoes

Potato is the third most important staple food crop. To address challenges associated with global food security, a hybrid potato breeding system, aimed at converting potato from a tuber-propagated tetraploid crop into a seed-propagated diploid crop through crossing inbred lines, is under development. However, given that most diploid potatoes are self-incompatible, this represents a major obstacle which needs to be addressed in order to develop inbred lines. Here, we report on a self-compatible diploid potato, RH89-039-16 (RH), which can efficiently induce a mating transition from self-incompatibility to self-compatibility, when crossed to self-incompatible lines. We identify the S-locusinhibitor (Sli) gene in RH, capable of interacting with multiple allelic variants of the pistil-specific S-ribonucleases (S-RNases). Further, Sli gene functions like a general S-RNase inhibitor, to impart SC to RH and other self-incompatible potatoes. Discovery of Sli now offers a path forward for the diploid hybrid breeding program.
ScienceNature.com

A unifying nonlinear probabilistic epidemic model in space and time

Covid-19 epidemic dramatically relaunched the importance of mathematical modelling in supporting governments decisions to slow down the disease propagation. On the other hand, it remains a challenging task for mathematical modelling. The interplay between different models could be a key element in the modelling strategies. Here we propose a continuous space-time non-linear probabilistic model from which we can derive many of the existing models both deterministic and stochastic as for example SI, SIR, SIR stochastic, continuous-time stochastic models, discrete stochastic models, Fisher–Kolmogorov model. A partial analogy with the statistical interpretation of quantum mechanics provides an interpretation of the model. Epidemic forecasting is one of its possible applications; in principle, the model can be used in order to locate those regions of space where the infection probability is going to increase. The connection between non-linear probabilistic and non-linear deterministic models is analyzed. In particular, it is shown that the Fisher–Kolmogorov equation is connected to linear probabilistic models. On the other hand, a generalized version of the Fisher–Kolmogorov equation is derived from the non-linear probabilistic model and is shown to be characterized by a non-homogeneous time-dependent diffusion coefficient (anomalous diffusion) which encodes information about the non-linearity of the probabilistic model.

