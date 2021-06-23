Doctors answer COVID-19 vaccine questions during TV phone banks
Alabama doctors recently took to newscasts to answer viewers’ questions about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccinations in a series of televised phone banks. The doctors from the Medical Association of the State of Alabama and the Alabama Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics are trying to improve the state’s near last-place standing in vaccination rates. The organizations partnered with TV stations WBRC in Birmingham, WKRG in Mobile and WSFA in Montgomery.www.aldailynews.com