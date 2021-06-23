Alabama House Democrats host 5th annual Pro-Growth Policy Conference

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama House Democratic Caucus is hosting its 5th annual Alabama Pro-Growth Policy Conference this week with special keynote speaker U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, D-SC. The virtual conference begins on Wednesday June 23 at 9 a.m. with a focus on innovation and technology. Thursday’s session will last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will focus on social justice and reformation, and the conference will finish on Friday with a session on leadership and management.