ACLU of Colorado Announces Launch of Statewide Justice Initiative
This week, ACLU of Colorado announced the launch of Expanding the Table for Justice (ETFJ), a statewide initiative and 60-day community listening tour. The ETFJ mission is to connect with Colorado advocacy groups, anointed and appointed leaders, and everyday individuals to learn about their work, how they view the work of the ACLU, and how ACLU of Colorado may better support and engage community on the civil liberties issues that matter most.pagosadailypost.com