One of the three main Disney streaming platforms in the US, and the exclusive home to FX programming, Hulu is loved for its high quality TV shows. Of course, most of us are aware that it is a geo-restricted service like its competitors, Netflix and Disney Plus, due to which users outside the US have to access Hulu with a VPN. However, there are many powerful Hulu secrets — that can enhance the streaming experience — which the average streamer isn’t aware of.