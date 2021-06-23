Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Eddie Finished His Walk From West Virginia To Tennessee!

By Bobby Bones
Posted by 
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eddie's walk from West Virginia to Tennessee has officially been completed and he has raised so much money to go towards the National Angels organization!. What started as a very innocent statement from Eddie during The Bobby Bones Show turned into an inspiring movement. Several weeks ago Eddie was called out after he said George Strait's "Carrying Your Love With Me" lyrics didn't really make sense. The specific line "I'm carrying your love with me // From West Virginia down to Tennessee," sparked Eddie to comment that the lyric didn't seem like a big deal for the love of your life. That's when a bit idea happened. The show challenged Eddie to walk from West Virginia to Tennessee to prove his thoughts, but Eddie was only willing to do it as long as the show's listeners raised $10,000 for the organization National Angels that he has a personal connection to due to his foster kids.

1043wowcountry.com
Community Policy
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Strait
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Celebrities
Related
dallassun.com

Logan Michaels powers Virginia in rout of Tennessee

Logan Michaels homered among his three hits and Andrew Abbott struck out 10 batters in six innings to lift Virginia to a 6-0 romp over Tennessee on Sunday in the 2021 College World Series in Omaha, Neb. Michaels belted a towering solo homer in the third inning off Chad Dallas...
Tennessee Statelocalmemphis.com

PREVIEW: Tennessee vs. Virginia, College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — The stage is set. Tennessee baseball starts its chase for the national crown Sunday at 2 p.m. ET as the Vols face Virginia in the opening round of the College World Series. The game will be aired on ESPN2. Tom Hart (play-by-play), VFL Chris Burke (analyst) and...
Omaha.com

Virginia's coach is at home in Omaha, and he wants his players loose for Tennessee

It’s all business this trip for Virginia coach Brian O’Connor, but he wants to see his players have a little fun. After all, they’re the ones who are new here. “I’m excited for the players,” O’Connor said. “Our staff has had the opportunity to coach games in this World Series, but it’s these young men’s first opportunity. I’m elated for them and looking forward to Sunday and getting a chance to compete.”
Paw Paw, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Moving to West Virginia

Why would Floridians or New Yorker's be moving to West Virginia as a matter of fact anyone from a high taxed, over priced and multiple fee/charges State. West Virginia is a great state. It has come along way since the Arch Moore days of major corruption and getting paid under the table.
Journal & Sunday Journal

Happy Birthday, West Virginia!

It was 158 years ago yesterday when a young nation first learned that “Mountaineers are Always Free.” Since then, we West Virginians have worked hard to make our mark on bettering not only ourselves and our beloved Mountain State but also this great land in which we live. June 20,...
College Sportsbluegoldnews.com

TBT West Virginia Regional Bracket, Best Virginia Foes Unveiled

Best Virginia, the team made up of West Virginia University alumni competing in the 2021 edition of The Basketball Tournament, learned its first foe and the makeup of the 16-team West Virginia regional bracket on Monday afternoon. Best Virginia, seeded second in the region, will face 15th seed Woco Showtime,...
Morgantown, WVMetro News

Carter Lyles transferring from West Virginia to Marshall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Scott High School standout and West Virginia University pitcher Carter Lyles will continue his academic and athletic career for the Marshall Thundering Herd. Lyles had entered his name in the transfer portal on June 1. He announced on social media Thursday afternoon that he would be...
EducationPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Best School District in West Virginia

Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances that help shape who they become. While these environmental conditions are virtually countless, a small handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and likelihood for future success. Whether or not a child succeeds academically can depend considerably on school quality. A […]
POTUSUS News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: West Virginia

Charleston Gazette-Mail. June 22, 2021. There are many industrial sites in the rustbelt — especially in Appalachia — where the dark joke goes “You get cancer just driving by that place.”. Data from two Union Carbide facilities in Kanawha County — one in Institute and one in South Charleston —...
97X

Bruno The Bear Dead After Being Euthanized in Louisiana

Bruno the Bear, who won all of our hearts during the double quarantine in June of 2020 has died after being euthanized Morehouse Parish, Louisiana due to injuries he sustained from a semi. Bruno wandered his way down through several midwestern states, looking for a home and a mate, moving...
Ohio Stateheraldstaronline.com

West Virginia walks-off over Ohio in OVAC All-Star game

WHEELING — Wheeling Park’s Chris Vargo received an invitation to the annual George Kovalick OVAC All-Star baseball game based on his outstanding pitching performance this year. However, it was his bat that helped decide the outcome of the contest. In a tie game in the ninth, Vargo delivered a single...
WVNews

Fallen USS Oklahoma sailor from West Virginia accounted for by federal agency

WASHINGTON (WV News) — Navy Signalman 1st Class Eugene M. Skaggs, 33, of Ansted, killed during World War II, was accounted for on February 12, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA). On Dec. 7, 1941, Skaggs was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford...
Virginia Statestreakingthelawn.com

Virginia finishes No. 11 in 2021 Director’s Cup

The Virginia Cavaliers closed out the 2020-21 athletics season with an 11th place finish in the Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup. It’s the 14th straight top-25 finish for the Hoos, and Virginia is one of 10 schools to finish in the top 30 all 27 years that the challenge has existed. National Championships in men’s lacrosse and women’s swimming and diving contributed to Virginia’s strong finish. The Cavaliers were one of four schools that finished with multiple national titles, alongside Texas (three), USC (three), and Kentucky (two).
Virginia StateMetro News

Best Virginia & Herd That on collision course in West Virginia TBT regional

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Best Virginia and Herd That have been drawn into the same half of the bracket of the West Virginia Regional for The Basketball Tournament. 16 teams will compete at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from July 17-21. Those teams will be split into two brackets, with two teams moving on to the national quarterfinals in Dayton, Ohio from July 31-August 3. A million dollar prize awaits the championship team.
College SportsPosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

West Virginia Lands Nicco Marchiol

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia gained a commitment from four star recruit Nicco Marchiol, 6’2 quarterback from Chandler, Arizona!. Marchiol originally committed to Florida State before ultimately decommitting and taking visits to Arizona State, Michigan State and West Virginia. Marchiol was reportedly blown away with West Virginia’s...