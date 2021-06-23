How Travel Companies Can Inspire Informed Travel During The Pandemic

Head at Travelpayouts, the largest affiliate marketing network focused on the travel market. Over the last few months, travel-related search queries have skyrocketed, according to Google data. People worldwide are eager to travel, but because the Covid-19 pandemic is still not over, it’s difficult to understand where and how they can go. Information is often inconsistent, while trust in the data released by official institutions is at its lowest levels in recent years. Still, travel companies depend on people actively traveling, and as such, they need to help inform their customers themselves.