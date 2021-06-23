Only Suspected Minor Injuries In Glidden Two-Vehicle Collision

One driver reported some pain and possible injuries, but was not transported for treatment following a two-vehicle accident in Glidden Tuesday. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on East 8th and Minnesota Streets at approximately 4:51 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that 72-year-old Barry Arthur Snyder of Glidden was westbound on 8th Street in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado and was preparing to turn south onto Minnesota. Fifty-three-year-old Lorelei Kay McShannon, also of Glidden, was traveling southbound on Minnesota in a 2007 Dodge Nitro and was struck in the rear driver’s side by the Snyder vehicle. This caused the Nitro to do a roughly 90-degree spin, coming to rest in the roadway. There was only about $800 in damage to the pickup but the McShannon vehicle suffered disabling damage, estimated at $2,500.