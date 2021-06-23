Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Poll: 45 Percent of Voters Believe US Has Free Market Healthcare

wgowam.com
 13 days ago

Forty-five percent (45%) of voters nationwide believe the United States has a free market healthcare system. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 34% disagree and believe we have a government-run system.[1]. Most voters with a college degree believe we have a free market system. However, those without a degree...

www.wgowam.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Market#Healthcare System#Market System#Cato Institute#Newsmax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Fox News Poll: As July 4th approaches, fewer voters believe US is best place to live

As the nation’s 245th birthday approaches, not everyone is bullish on the red, white, and blue. Almost 7 out of 10 voters (69 percent) believe America is the greatest country to reside in, according to the latest Fox News survey, down from 83 percent in 2015 and from the high-water mark recorded a decade ago: 84 percent in April 2011, the first time the question was asked on a Fox News poll.
Economy1490wosh.com

32 Percent of Voters Say Their Finances Getting Better

Thirty-two percent (32%) of voters nationwide say their own personal finances are getting better. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 28% take the opposite view, saying their finances are getting worse. Thirty-six percent (36%) say their finances are remaining about the same, while 3% are not sure.[1]. Those totals...
ElectionsRochester Sentinel

Bucknell poll: Most Americans support voter ID laws and term limits

Lewisburg, Pa. - A new nationally representative survey from the Bucknell Institute for Public Policy (BIPP) shows that there is substantial support among Americans for universal voter ID laws and having Supreme Court justices serve terms rather than life appointments. Among other fundamental changes to the way elections are run...
ElectionsPosted by
The Hill

Poll: Majority of voters support gain of function virus research

A majority of voters support medical study known as gain of function research, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds. Sixty-seven percent of registered voters in a June 29-30 survey said they would rather medical research continue to work with viruses in an attempt to find cures even if they might create more deadly mutations.
BusinessStar-Tribune

Here's the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2021

If you're retiring and you qualify for Social Security's maximum benefit, you could pocket $3,895 per month in Social Security income in 2021. You'll only collect that much money if you begin receiving benefits at 70 years or older, though. The maximum amount you can collect this year if you file at age 62 is $2,324, and the maximum paid if you're 66 is $3,113.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
Businessleedaily.com

Social security Cost of living adjustment- Latest update!

It is no secret that Social Security is poorly capitalized, and many Americans struggle to get through their monthly income controls. Here are the recent abouts and happenings with COLA!. Inflation problem in America. Americans are confronted with the bitter reality of rising inflation. Consumer prices increased by 0.6 percent...
Personal Financetheshoppersweekly.com

Choose a representative payee for Social Security

The future is uncertain. Our Advance Designation program allows you to pre-select a trusted individual if a time comes when you need a representative payee to help manage your money. Advance. Designation enables you to identify up to three people, in priority order, whom you would like to serve as...
Personal Financejocoreport.com

Social Security Matters – Questions About Survivor Benefits

By Rusty Gloor, National Social Security Advisor at the AMAC Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens. Dear Rusty: My husband and I were only married 5 years before he passed away from cancer. I am 61 and was told by SS that I don’t qualify to receive his survivor benefits because we weren’t married long enough, and because I made more money than him when he was alive. I still work fulltime and plan to continue until my full retirement age. Am I able to collect any of his benefits? Why can his daughter collect his benefits, but I cannot? Signed: Frustrated Widow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy