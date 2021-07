MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for multiple burglaries. According to Crimestoppers, the first burglary occurred on June 16th around 2:55 a.m. in Prattville at the CITGO Gas station on Highway 31. A suspect dressed in dark clothing with a hoodie and surgical mask threw a car jack through the business’s front window. The suspect then came into the store and stole several hundred dollars worth of tobacco products.