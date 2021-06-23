Resistance (to science) is futile
Are you lost amidst the vast galaxy of streaming television? Tired of going where most have gone before? Consider "Star Trek: Discovery." It fuses a feature-film aesthetic, peak-TV character arcs, and plenty of ongoing mystery in the farthest reaches of space. And it does so with the scientific advice of Mohamed Noor '92, professor of biology and dean of natural sciences at Duke University.