GW Video Premiere: Lauren Anderson's 'Keep On'

By Article Contributed by gratefulweb
gratefulweb.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrated singer-songwriter and determined dynamo of a performer Lauren Anderson is psyched about her new riveting gospel influence song, "Keep On." The video compliments the track by its use of stark images of the pandemic: It's off of her upcoming album of blues and ballads, Love On the Rocks, out August 6th. The album finds her expounding on the soulful, seductive style that allows her to break down the boundaries between rock, blues, and classic R&B. About the song, Lauren muses, "Keep On," is a gospel tune I wrote a year before the pandemic but wasn't sure what to do with it. When everything shut down, I spent a day in my room layering harmonies on harmonies and created the "stomp" & "clap" sounds with my roommate using things around the house. The world was isolated, but I made a point to use the resources I had to create this song and then collected footage of our empty cities to create the music video. Making this video and recording this song definitely helped me "Keep On," and my hope is that it'll help others when times are tough."

#Music Video#Gw Video Premiere
