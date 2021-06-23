Briefcase: Guertin promoted to financial adviser

Ryan Guertin, a licensed associate, was promoted to financial adviser with Peoples Investments, a financial wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. As a financial adviser, Guertin will help clients achieve financial goals by lending his expertise through a financial planning approach that covers aspects of a client’s life along with an array of options to meet specific needs, including investments, insurance and annuities, and personal trust services. Guertin graduated from Olivet Nazarene University with a degree in economics, finance and business administration. He holds a Series 6, 7, and 66 License and Illinois Insurance License.