Pine Plains, NY

With one week of school left, Pine Plains parents demand the masks go

By Lakeville Journal Editorial
 13 days ago

PINE PLAINS — With COVID restrictions lifting, businesses reopening and communities gradually returning to pre-pandemic life, Dutchess County families have recently been asking their schools when their children can go mask-less. Worried about the effects of the mask mandate on young ones, parents in the Pine Plains Central School District (PPCSD) are among those who have rallied in the past few weeks for their children’s masking rights — even with the school year about to end next week.

