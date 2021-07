Sunday, July 4th - 9:00 a.m. ET - ESPN - Streaming. If this race seems familiar, it would be because we ran it last weekend too. F1 is back in Austria for its second year of what will hopefully be a two-year tradition, a doubleheader at the Red Bull Ring. As this race was run last weekend, the balance of power will look very familiar: Max Verstappen will start on pole, Lewis Hamilton will be the biggest threat to his chance at a win, Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will be expected to battle for third.