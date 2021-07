Dr. Becky Doyle-Morin, professor of biology at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is being honored with the 2021 Nimocks Family Faculty Appreciation Award. Created by former provost and vice chancellor of Academic Affairs Dr. Mittie Nimocks Den Herder, the award honors and recognizes outstanding faculty at UW-Platteville who teach effectively, teach the value of diversity, teach the ability to argue sensitive issues with competence and civility, create opportunities for students to engage in high-impact practices, and teach the importance of a liberal arts education.