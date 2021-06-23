Scarlet Nexus Review

I’ll get right down to it; Scarlet Nexus is the Sci-Fi Action JRPG that I have been craving since Astral Chain. As someone who mains an Xbox Series X and dabbles in PlayStation but doesn’t own a Nintendo Switch, I completely missed out on Platinum Game’s 2019 Switch-exclusive sleeper hit and its anime-cyberpunk leanings. I never played it, but I dug just about everything I heard and saw about it, and even though it was published by Nintendo I still clung for an entire year to the desperate hope that the game would somehow make its way to one of the two consoles that I owned. That is, until Bandai Namco revealed Scarlet Nexus to the world during the Xbox Series X Game Reveal Showcase in May of 2020 and made me forget all about that nearly two-year-old game.