The U.S. Air Force plans to make a digital replica of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, in an effort to improve the sustainment and modernization of F-16s operating around the world. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s F-16 Program Office is sponsoring the project through a new contract with Wichita State University’s National Institute of Aviation Research or NIAR, which will disassemble, and scan two F-16s — located at 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. — to create the ‘digital twin.’