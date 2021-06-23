NASA ROSES-21 Amendment 24: B.6 LWS Strategic Capability Final Text and Due Date

We’ve all seen the movies about giant asteroids hurtling toward Earth to snuff us all out in an instant. Science fiction films dealing with this usually do a great job of entertaining us and then making us think about what we would do if it really happened. Well, apparently there are always asteroids out there, closer than we think, being monitored by NASA every single day. This is not because there is always a threat to the planet, but mostly to make sure everything is just so up there.