NASA ROSES-21 Amendment 24: B.6 LWS Strategic Capability Final Text and Due Date
The Living With a Star Science Strategic Capabilities (LWSSC) program solicits proposals for the development of models for the coupled Sun-Earth and Sun-Solar System. Such models can act as tools for science investigations, as prototypes and test beds for prediction and specification capabilities, as frameworks for linking disparate data sets at vantage points throughout the Sun-Solar System, and as strategic planning aids for enabling exploration of outer space and testing new mission concepts.www.spaceref.com