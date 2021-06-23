Cancel
Oconee County, SC

Traffic stop leads to arrest on multiple charges

Six days after a traffic stop in rural Oconee, a 34-year old county resident has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses. Law enforcement records show the arrest early Tuesday of Timothy Corey Lear on charges of possession of a stolen pickup truck, home burglary first degree, and grand larceny. At night on June 14, a sheriff’s officer stopped a vehicle without working tail lights on Poplar Springs Road. According to the sheriff’s office, Corp. Johnson questioned a passenger, but the driver ran away. The vehicle turned out to be a 2001 Chevy Silverado reported stolen that day in Foxwood Hills. Lear was additionally charged with an earlier home burglary and theft, in which guns, checkbooks, and other items were stolen from a home on the Oak Creek Road.

