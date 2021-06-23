Cancel
Masterbatch Market by Type, Application - Global Forecast to 2025

thedallasnews.net
 12 days ago

According to the new market research report "Masterbatch Market by Type (Color, Additive, White, Black, Filler), Polymer (PP, LDPE & LLDPE, HDPE, PVC, PET, PUR, PS), Application (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Textile, Agriculture) - Global Forecast to 2025″, The masterbatch market is projected to reach USD 14.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% from USD 11.1 billion in 2020.

www.thedallasnews.net
