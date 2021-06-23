Global Security Screening Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Insight, Trends, Key Players - Analysis Report to 2027

Global Security Screening Market was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 6.4% from 2020-2027. Security screening is one of the important concerns for security at public places including airports, railway stations and others. Security screening systems are used to detect unlawful objects including metal objects, weapons, liquor products and among others. The growing terrorist attacks and illegal immigration, public gatherings fuel demand for security screening systems and surge in demand for biometrics solutions in the private sector are some of the significant factors for the growth of the security screening market across the globe.