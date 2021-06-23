Sen. Ossoff Introduces Legislation to Incentivize American Solar Manufacturing Jobs
“The Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act introduced by Senator Jon Ossoff will help position the American solar energy industry to be competitive in the global marketplace. The bill establishes tax credits to incentivize the manufacturing and production of solar energy technology in the United States. And that expansion of clean and renewable energy production will create jobs, help revitalize American manufacturing, and play a major role in our fight to combat the climate crisis.www.edf.org