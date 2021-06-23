Cancel
Business

Medical Cyclotron Market is expected to reach US$ 238.21 Mn With CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027

thedallasnews.net
 12 days ago

According to our new research study on "Medical Cyclotron Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Capacity, and End User" the medical cyclotron market was valued at US$ 180.00 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 238.21 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2020–2027. The increasing prevalence of cancer and growing inclination toward nuclear scans for accurate diagnosis are the key forces driving the market growth. However, the high cost of procedures and lack of expertise may hinder the market growth.

www.thedallasnews.net
