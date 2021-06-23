Secretary of State

Cancel
Elkins, W. Va. – On Monday, June 21, 2021, a former USPS mail carrier Thomas Cooper of Dry Fork, WV, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh in Elkins. Cooper altered eight absentee ballot applications that had been completed by people who lived on his mail route. Cooper pled guilty to attempting to defraud the residents of West Virginia of a fair election.

