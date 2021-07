Many people are more talented than they realize. Many Americans discovered this during the pandemic when they either lost their jobs or had their hours cut significantly. The global event was motivation to tap nascent skills or learn new ones that could provide a steady income. For example, website designers earn the highest maximum price in the United States, with freelancers charging up to $700 per job, according to website Canva.com. Two other high paying skills are presentation design (highest average price per job at $231) and business card design (saw the biggest increase in demand at 72.5%) during the recent lockdown.