Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Global Graphic Processing Unit Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook Analysis Report By 2027

thedallasnews.net
 10 days ago

Global Graphic Processing Unit Market was valued at USD 24.32 billion in 2020 which projected to reach USD 188.25 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 32.8 % from 2020-2027. A graphic processing unit is a chip which performs mathematical calculations rapidly, for the purpose of rendering images. Graphic processing unit come in two primary types such as integrated and discrete. An integrated graphic processing unit seems not to come on its own separate card at all and is rather embedded alongside the CPU. A discrete graphic processing unit is a distinct chip which is installed on its own circuit board and is typically attached to a PCI Express slot. Graphic processing unit are used in fixed systems, smart phones, computers, and game consoles. The increase in application graphics processing unit in smart phones is expected to accelerate the market growth during this forecast timeframe. The increasing smartphone space, combined with growth in mobile gaming will positively influence the market growth.

www.thedallasnews.net
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Qualcomm Incorporated#Nvidia Corporation#Market Intelligence#Cagr#Pci Express#Dedicated Graphic Cards#Computer#Smartphone#Electronics#Telecommunication#Automotive#Middle East Africa#Siemens Ag#Google Inc#Dassault Systems Inc#Ibm Corporation#Sony Corporation#Nvidia Corporation#Intel Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
IBM
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Adaptive Learning Market Research Report Analysis 2020 - 2027 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Outlook

Increasing adoption of adaptive software in educational institutions and rising demand for learning process customization are key factors driving global adaptive learning market growth. The global adaptive learning market size reached USD 1.86 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.2%, during the forecast period, according...
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Increasing need for medical treatment due to rise in prevalence of various chronic diseases is propelling near infrared spectroscopy market revenue growth. The global Near Infrared (NIR) spectroscopy market size is expected to reach USD 437.3 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Near infrared spectroscopy market revenue growth is driven by steady rise in demand for specific tests and improved quality results. The technology offers various advantages and is used extensively in fields such as food, pharmacy, chemicals, and agriculture which is driving market revenue growth to a significant extent currently.
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Growing demand for high-speed data processing with precision and growing focus on high-performance computing hybrid solutions are some key factors driving global high-performance computing market revenue growth. Global high-performance computing (HPC) market size reached USD 41.07 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the...
Agriculturethedallasnews.net

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Technology, Applications, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Size, Share, Types, Products, High Demand, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2027

Increasing consumer dependency on processed foods, changing lifestyle, and rising need for using chemical approaches to limit microbial growth are some key factors driving market growth. The global fruit & vegetable processing market size reached USD 304.50 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3%, during...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Video Content Analytics Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Video content analytics market revenue growth is driven by increasing security concerns and advancements in technology. The global video content analytics market size is expected to reach USD 19.37 Billion at a steady CAGR of 18.7% in 2028 according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in focus on public safety by governments across the globe and rising demand among large organizations to leverage surveillance data for advanced operations is driving video content analytics market revenue growth.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Bariatric Surgery Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes globally are among some major factors driving global bariatric surgery market revenue growth. The global bariatric surgery market size is expected to reach USD 4.81 Billion at a steady CAGR of 9.0% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in number of patients requiring surgery and rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures are some key factors fueling global bariatric surgery market revenue growth. Increasing prevalence of Type 2 diabetes and heart diseases are also driving market revenue growth.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Battery Monitoring System Market Share, Types, Applications, Products, Size, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2028

Increasing demand for environment-friendly electric vehicles and rising need to enhance operational efficiency of lithium-ion batteries are key factors driving market growth. The global battery monitoring system market size is expected to reach USD 13.40 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to key factors such as rising demand for eco-friendly electric vehicles, increasing awareness regarding the effects of pollution and global warming, and shifting preference among consumers towards electric and hybrid electric vehicles. Electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles utilize battery monitoring systems to address system parameters such as voltage, current, and temperature.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Low-Cost Satellite Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Growing demand for low-cost satellites in earth observation imagery is a significant factor driving global low-cost satellite market revenue growth. The global low-cost satellite market size is expected to reach USD 4,395.8 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.0% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of low-cost satellites can be attributed to growing demand for low-cost satellites in earth observation imagery. Low-cost satellites, such as nanosatellites provide a cost-efficient means for earth observation via remote sensing and deliver frequent imageries with high temporal and spatial resolution, which is essential for monitoring and studying dynamic processes, such as land cover, vegetation, oceanography, and inland water.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Key Players, Applications, Types, Product and Industry Analysis 2027

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and diabetes are among some of the key factors driving revenue growth of the global hemodynamic monitoring devices market. The global hemodynamic monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 1,566.7 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapidly increasing global geriatric population and rise in deployment of non-invasive home-based monitoring systems is fueling market revenue growth.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Smart Water Management Market Technology, Product Scope, Demand, Business Scenario, Trends, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 - 2027

Rising demand for safe water, increasing global population, and ageing water management infrastructure are key factors driving global smart water management market growth. The global smart water management market size is expected to reach USD 18.90 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing initiatives to deploy sustainable water management solutions due to rising demand for fresh and safe water for consumption and other household and commercial purposes. Decrease the availability of affordable, safe, and clean water and more efficient sewerage treatment and processing services is driving rising utilization of smart water management solutions in various developing countries. Increasing deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to monitor environment, water resources, and infrastructure is boosting growth of the smart water management market and demand for associated solutions.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Compound Management Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2027

Rising demand for personalized medicines is a key factor driving growth of the global compound management market. The global compound management market size is expected to reach USD 826.2 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global compound management market revenue growth is driven by increasing focus on biological research, rapid rise and development of the biopharmaceutical and biobanking sectors, and growing number of clinical trials. Compound management is a process of managing chemical libraries. Systematic compound management is pivotal during the drug delivery process, where speed, throughput, traceability, and reliability are fundamental.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Digital Workplace Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

Increasing focus on development of smart workspaces and rising demand for desktop-as-a-service are some key factors driving global digital workplace market growth. The global digital workplace market size reached USD 19.46 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus on development of smart workspaces is expected to drive global digital workplace market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period. Rising demand for Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) is expected to further augment global digital workplace market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising demand for remote working from workforces to gain work-life balance is also expected to boost global digital workplace market growth over the forecast period.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Internet of Things (IoT) Connectivity Market Share, High Demand, Future Scope, Recent Trends, Applications, Types, Products, Industry Analysis and Forecast Report 2027

Increasing traction of 5G networks and satellite networks and increasing deployment of AI-based systems are some key factors driving market revenue growth. The global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity market size is expected to reach USD 4.52 Billion at a steady CAGR of 18.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing demand for IoT controlled devices in smart manufacturing, smart kitchen appliances, smart transportation, and smart grid systems. Rapid increase of IoT connectivity deployment in various applications such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Bluetooth connectivity, cellular networks, satellite networks, Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN), and Wi-Fi connectivity are other key factors contributing significantly to global market growth.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

Increasing prevalence of cancer and advancements in technology are key factors expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the lab-on-a-chip market going ahead. The global lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market size is expected to reach USD 12.85 Billion at a steady CAGR of 10.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Lab-on-a-chip market revenue growth is being steadily driven by increase in demand for point of care testing, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing application of genomics and proteomics in cancer research. Proteomics is widely adopted for drug discoveries and biomarker. Rise in demand for personalized medicines is further driving Lab-on-a-chip market revenue growth, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

Rising public concerns related to environmental and healthcare implications of air pollution are key factors driving revenue growth of the global AQMS market. The global air quality monitoring system (AQMS) market size is expected to reach USD 6.78 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth are increasing government initiatives to effectively control and monitor air pollution levels, constant investment for effective air pollution monitoring solutions, and ongoing technological developments of advanced continuous air quality monitoring systems. Air quality monitoring is a process of determining the quality of air, evaluating control programs, and detecting areas requiring restoration.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Push to Talk (PTT) Market Types, Applications, Products, Share, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027

Increasing penetration of wireless devices and smartphones and rising need for instant communication solutions are some key factors driving global push to talk market growth. The global push to talk (PTT) market size reached USD 27.04 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing penetration of wireless devices and smartphones is a key factor expected to drive global push to talk market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising need for instant communication solutions is also expected to augment global push to talk market revenue growth.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Size by 2027 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

Continuous technological advancements in vehicle safety and driver assist technologies and stringent safety regulations are some key factors driving market revenue growth. The global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market size is expected to reach USD 66.14 Billion at a steady CAGR of 11.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Advanced driver assistance system market revenue growth is driven by rise in demand for safety features in vehicles, implementation of stringent safety regulations, and technological advancements in advanced driver assistance systems.
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

North America Location of Things (LoT) Market to see an Exclusive Growth during 2021-2028 with Top Key Players Like ESRI, Alphabet Inc. (Google), HERE Technologies, IBM Corporation, Microsoft

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "North America Location of Things (LoT) Market" Analysis, North America Location of Things (LoT) market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the North America Location of Things (LoT) industry. With the classified North America Location of Things (LoT) market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Europe Online Program Management Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | 2U, Inc., Academic Partnerships, Apollidon, Bisk Education, Inc., Blackboard Inc.

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "Europe Online Program Management Market" Analysis, Europe Online Program Management market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the Europe Online Program Management industry. With the classified Europe Online Program Management market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
Aerospace & Defensethedallasnews.net

Spacecraft Sun Sensors Market Share 2021 Recent Trends, Growth Forecast 2027

"The Spacecraft Sun Sensors Market 2021-2027 is the fresh report by fusionmarketresearch.com that is formulated with the exact understanding of customer requirements. This Report covers exclusive industry analysis of development components, Global Outlook, Type and Companies With Region." This report contains market size and forecasts of Spacecraft Sun Sensors in...