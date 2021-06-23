4.4% CAGR, Helicopter Tourism Market is Surging with $1,014.9 Million by 2028 - Helicopter Flight Services, Maverick Aviation Group, Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, Zip Aviation, Heli Chicago
Helicopters have been witnessing significant demand from the commercial customers apart from air ambulance and governmental carriers. In the recent years, the tourism through helicopters is soaring in different cities of developed countries as well as developing nations, which is bolstering the helicopter tourism market growth. Additionally, increase in commercial helicopter manufacturers across the world has resulted in increase in procurement of civilian helicopters for tourism.