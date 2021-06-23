Cancel
Now Available: The Ultimate Guide to Adobe Acrobat DC

thedallasnews.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Essential Desk Reference For Every Adobe Acrobat User. June 22, 2021 (Havertown, PA) - Daniel J. Siegel and Pamela A. Myers of Integrated Technology Services and the Law Offices of Daniel J. Siegel have released the second edition of their book, The Ultimate Guide to Adobe Acrobat DC, published by the American Bar Association (ABA). The book has been described as a "must have" and the "ultimate desk reference" for Acrobat users. To purchase the book, go to https://www.americanbar.org/products/inv/book/412679845/ or bit.ly/acrobatbook2.

www.thedallasnews.net
