Now Available: The Ultimate Guide to Adobe Acrobat DC
The Essential Desk Reference For Every Adobe Acrobat User. June 22, 2021 (Havertown, PA) - Daniel J. Siegel and Pamela A. Myers of Integrated Technology Services and the Law Offices of Daniel J. Siegel have released the second edition of their book, The Ultimate Guide to Adobe Acrobat DC, published by the American Bar Association (ABA). The book has been described as a "must have" and the "ultimate desk reference" for Acrobat users. To purchase the book, go to https://www.americanbar.org/products/inv/book/412679845/ or bit.ly/acrobatbook2.