Now Available: The Ultimate Guide to Adobe Acrobat DC

Earlier this year, Google announced that it was transforming its Google Drive File Stream for Workspace into Google Drive for Desktop – a solution that would also become available to all users, Workspace or not. Instead of having to constantly download and upload files between your PC and your Drive storage in the cloud, Drive for Desktop would allow you to seamlessly stream those files back and forth in real-time (They only use local storage when you open files or make them available offline). Basically, the application had joined the modern age of file streaming, and I couldn’t be happier. It’s more reliable, faster, and worth using compared to its predecessor.