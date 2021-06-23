Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

ACC Selects LexCheck as 2021 Value Champion Award Winner

thedallasnews.net
 11 days ago

LexCheck's award-winning Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered contract negotiation platform is transforming contract negotiations for the world's largest enterprises. June 23, 2021, New York City, NY/Legal Newswire/ -LexCheck is proud to announce that it has been selected as a Value Champion by the Association of Corporate Counsel, one of the premier associations of in-house counsel. LexCheck offers the world's only true AI-powered contract negotiation platform, providing near-instantaneous attorney-quality redlining and guidance for virtually all business agreements.

www.thedallasnews.net
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acc#The Legal Operations#Netapp#The Lexcheck Ai#Contract Management#Menafn#Google News#Financial Content#Ips#Reportedtimes#Legal Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessInformationWeek

Mondelez Takes a Low-Code, No-Code Approach to Development

A low-code, no-code development campaign that began one year ago at snack maker Mondelez International, which owns such brands as Chips Ahoy, Oreo, Wheat Thins, and Trident, is starting to show it can scale up across the enterprise. Sanjay Gurbuxani, global digital innovation lead for the entire enterprise and the...
Soccersgbonline.com

Beyond Pulse Forms Strategic Advisory Board

Beyond Pulse (BP) announced forming an Advisory Board of sports industry professionals who will provide strategic direction for its business, including growth in the sports wearable technology industry and refining its digital and content executions. Beyond Pulse, based in Portland, OR, is a developer of smart wearable educational technology developed...
BusinessExecutiveBiz

Dario Zamarian Appointed as Pavilion Data Systems CEO; Gurpreet Singh Quoted

Dario Zamarian, former Maxar Technologies executive, has joined Pavilion Data Systems as CEO, bringing to company his extensive information technology experience. He will work to support Pavilion’s planned period of accelerated product offerings and go-to-market outcomes, the company said Friday. “As artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-driven requirements accelerate, Pavilion...
Businessmartechseries.com

SALESmanago LLC & Aghreni Technologies Pvt Limited (Brand – Kenscio), India announces Marketing & Support Services Partnership to offer Customer Data and Experience Platform

SALESmanago, a leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) provider in Europe & USA and Encircl LLC , a fully owned US subsidiary of Aghreni Technologies Pvt Ltd , headquartered in Bengaluru, India, owner of the popular brand ‘Kenscio’ and a leading Digital Marketing products and services company serving customers globally announced the marketing and support partnership to promote SALESmanago’ s bestselling AI-drivenCustomer 360° Platform for Global customers and in particular to Indian enterprises.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Beonprice & Juyo Analytics announce partnership to provide world class analytics and Business Intelligence to customers

The two tech companies join forces to combine the strategic vision of Juyo with the operational vision of Beonprice within one integrated solution. The new reporting feature gives Beonprice’s customers access to easy, agile and personalized data visualization that allows hotels to better identify opportunities in their data and adapt strategies.
Businessmpamag.com

loanDepot taps tech veteran as chief digital officer

D George Brady (pictured right) as chief digital officer. He will report directly to loanDepot CEO Anthony Hsieh, effective immediately. Brady, who has nearly 35 years of experience, will lead all aspects of the company’s tech capabilities, focusing on its technological innovation efforts. In its Press release, loanDepot said that the move underscores its mission to “set radical technological innovation standards for the entire mortgage industry.”
BusinessPosted by
The Press

DEPLABS, Inc. Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Mira Commerce

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mira Commerce Digital Agency, formerly known as DEPLABS, Inc., a premier Digital Transformation Consultancy specializing in online commerce, announced today their name change and rebranding to Mira Commerce Digital Agency. Over the past 17 years, the company has evolved from a small...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

North America Location of Things (LoT) Market to see an Exclusive Growth during 2021-2028 with Top Key Players Like ESRI, Alphabet Inc. (Google), HERE Technologies, IBM Corporation, Microsoft

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "North America Location of Things (LoT) Market" Analysis, North America Location of Things (LoT) market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the North America Location of Things (LoT) industry. With the classified North America Location of Things (LoT) market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
BusinessIBM - United States

IBM Leadership Changes

Our hybrid cloud and AI strategy is strongly resonating with clients. I believe we are at a watershed moment in our journey. As the world begins to reopen, IBM has a unique opportunity to be positioned for a new and exciting era of growth, continue to accelerate the rate and pace of execution of our strategy, and strengthen our client-centric culture and our ability to provide technical expertise.
TechnologyeSchool Online

D2L is a multiple award winner — again

LONDON, UK (June 28, 2021) – D2L Brightspace has been named the Best Solution for Students with Special Needs, Best Customer Experience in EdTech, and Best Remote Learning Experience Partner K-12/Higher Education of 2021 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognise the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.
Computersaithority.com

WekaIO Selected As A Winner In AI Breakthrough Awards

Company receives “Best Overall AI Platform” for its Limitless Data Platform. WekaIO (Weka), the fastest-growing data platform for artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), life sciences research, enterprise technical computing, and high-performance data analytics (HPDA), was honored with the “Best Overall AI Platform” award for the Weka AI Limitless Data Platform as part of the 2021 AI Breakthrough Awards.
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Velocity’s Account Revenue Solution™ Selected as a Winner in NAFCU’s 2021 Innovation Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 24, 2021-- Velocity Solutions announces that their Account Revenue Solution™ has been selected as a winner in the NAFCU Services 2021 Innovation Awards. The annual NAFCU Services Innovation Awards program recognizes some of the most valuable contributions to the credit union industry. Entries include groundbreaking advancements in technology, software, digital media, campaigns, and more. A panel of esteemed judges from different segments of the credit union industry evaluate entries based on degree of innovation and impact on credit union success. The Innovation Awards program gives credit unions a set of vetted and tested solutions to continue building their competitive advantage.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

IoT in Utilities Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | IBM, Telit, Trilliant, Rayven

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of IoT in Utilities Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "IoT in Utilities Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global IoT in Utilities market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the IoT in Utilities Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Europe Online Program Management Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | 2U, Inc., Academic Partnerships, Apollidon, Bisk Education, Inc., Blackboard Inc.

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "Europe Online Program Management Market" Analysis, Europe Online Program Management market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the Europe Online Program Management industry. With the classified Europe Online Program Management market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
Businessthedallasnews.net

CIPL powered Techiegigs venture transforming educational

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI/PNN): With the world being revolutionised by the emergence of internet evolution, every human on the planet relies on digital mediums to find a solution to almost all of their problems. As a result, businesses now are leveraging every aspect of digital marketing to reach...
Businessrubbernews.com

Birla Carbon hires industry veteran as chief information officer

MUMBAI, India—Birla Carbon has hired Madhavi Kanumoory as its chief digital and information officer, overseeing all aspects of the company's digital and information technology. Kanumoory will join the company's senior management team and report to chief operating officer John Loudermilk. She will be based at the Birla Carbon office in...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Growing demand for high-speed data processing with precision and growing focus on high-performance computing hybrid solutions are some key factors driving global high-performance computing market revenue growth. Global high-performance computing (HPC) market size reached USD 41.07 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the...
Softwarebostonnews.net

Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market size is expected to reach USD 68.23 Billion at a steady CAGR of 36.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Artificial Intelligence (AI) helps in predicting future trends based on analysis of past behavior of customers, and also helps banks to detect patterns in laundering, identify fraud, and make customer recommendations. These advantages are resulting in increasing deployment of AI in banking operations, which is driving revenue growth of the global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market.
Businessaithority.com

Former Cisco Cybersecurity Chief Joins MeasuredRisk’s Board Of Directors

Former Cisco heavyweight’s pedigree as a tech pioneer and business visionary will further deepen MR’s high-tech brains trust as the go-to global market leader for data-driven risk detection, says company. MeasuredRisk, the emerging high-tech data analytics business with deep expertise in global and supply chain risk, announced the appointment of...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

States Cybersecurity For Cars Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Intel, Harman

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global States Cybersecurity For Cars Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global States Cybersecurity For Cars Market Report.