ACC Selects LexCheck as 2021 Value Champion Award Winner
LexCheck's award-winning Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered contract negotiation platform is transforming contract negotiations for the world's largest enterprises. June 23, 2021, New York City, NY/Legal Newswire/ -LexCheck is proud to announce that it has been selected as a Value Champion by the Association of Corporate Counsel, one of the premier associations of in-house counsel. LexCheck offers the world's only true AI-powered contract negotiation platform, providing near-instantaneous attorney-quality redlining and guidance for virtually all business agreements.www.thedallasnews.net