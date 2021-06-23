Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Neurovascular Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 3,871.20 Mn With CAGR of 3.2%from 2020 to 2027

thedallasnews.net
 12 days ago

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'Neurovascular Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application, End User and Geography, the global neurovascular devices market is expected to reach US$ 3,703.77 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,744.26 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global neurovascular devices market and the factors driving the market along with challenges to its growth.

www.thedallasnews.net
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Segments#Market Trends#Stryker Corporation#Insight Partners#Cagr#Medtronic#Acandis Gmbh#Terumo Corporation#Penumbra Inc#Phenox Gmbh#Memry Corporation#Geography North America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Businesscoleofduty.com

Powered Morcellators Market Size Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2025

Recent report on “Powered Morcellators Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”. The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Powered Morcellators market. The authors of the report are...
Businessthedallasnews.net

Photoelectric Sensor Market to reach US$ 2,577.56 Million by 2028 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.7%

The Global Photoelectric Sensor Market 2021 Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Photoelectric Sensor Market. Pharmaceutical companies focus on improving their overall manufacturing operations by avoiding discrepancies such as empty packaging, which can be caused due to the unavailability of medicine tablets on the production line. The industry is increasingly deploying photoelectric sensors for tablet counting, bottle filling, and count verification (in clinical trials). These sensors are also being used in automated prescription fulfillment machines at retail pharmacies and hospitals.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 4,481.41 Mn With CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027

According to The Insight Partners marketresearch study of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market to2027 - Global Analysis and Forecast by Type and End User, the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devicesmarketis expected to reach US$ 4,481.41 million by2027 from US$ 2,462.86 million in 2019. The market isestimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global continuous positiveairway pressure (CPAP) devices market and the factors driving market along withthose that act as hindrances.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Microbiological Analysis Market: Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future | Dhler Gmbh, Danaher Corporation, Avantor Performance Materials LLC

Global Microbiological Analysis Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Microbiological Analysis market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Microbiological Analysis market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Cell Phonesthedallasnews.net

Rugged Mobile Hardware Market (COVID-19) to Witness Astonishing Growth by Forecast 2021-2028 | DT Research, MobileDemand, Zebra Technologies Corp., NEXCOM, Getac, Dell, AAEON

The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, "Rugged Mobile Hardware Market". The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Home Audio Devices Market To See Stunning Growth | Panasonic, Yamaha, VOXX

Latest research study titled Global Home Audio Devices Market Growth 2021-2026 provides readers with details on strategic planning and tactical business decisions that influence and stabilize growth prognosis in Home Audio Devices Market. A few disruptive trends, however, will have opposing and strong influences on the development of Home Audio Devices market and the distribution across players. To provide further guidance on why specific trends will have a high impact and precisely how these trends can be factored into the market trajectory and the strategy planning of players such as Sony, JVC Kenwood, Bose, Harman, EDIFIER, VIZIO, Panasonic, Yamaha, VOXX International, Onkyo (Pioneer), Creative Technologies, Sharp, Nortek, Samsung & LG.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Global Virtual Care Market Trend, Growth, Application and Outlook Analysis Report 2027

Global Virtual Care Market was valued at USD 2.045billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 43.85billion in 2027 at a CAGR 38.98% from 2021 to 2027. Virtual care is defined as the method which includes the treatment of patients suffering from routine healthcare issues with the help of audio or written communication, video. It can also be referred to as virtual visits with the help of communication devices held by physicians and patients located in different places. Virtual care mainly used for meetings, consultation regarding healthcare issues. It comprises virtual visits which are carried with the help of telecommunication technologies between patients & healthcare providers.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market Top 10 Companies, Industry Trends, Growth & Industry Analysis

Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 8.65 billion by 2027, at a CAGR 6.2%. Intermittent Urinary Catheter is defined as a medical device which is used to drain urine from the urinary bladder when patients are not able to perform it naturally. These devices are made from latex rubber, PVC or vinyl, and silicone materials, and are intended for one-time use. The major users of these catheters are individuals with spinal cord injury or suffering from urinary incontinence.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Medical Device Cleaning Market Insight, Trends, Key Players - Analysis Report to 2027

Global Medical Device Cleaning Market was valued at USD 15.23 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR 7.5%. Medical device cleaning is an important part of any surgical process. Most of the medical devices are reused in healthcare procedure like scissors, retractors, scalpels, endoscopes and forceps. To avoid any kind of infections among patients and healthcare professionals, the medical device needs to be sterilized & cleaned properly before using in consequent surgical processes. Medical device cleaning contains disinfectants & detergents which are used for cleaning & sanitization of medical devices.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Probe Card Market (COVID-19) to Witness Astonishing Growth by Forecast 2021-2028 | FEINMETALL GmbH, FormFactor Inc., FUJITSU, JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS Corp., Korea Instrument Co. Ltd., MICRONICS JAPAN Co. Ltd.

The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, "Probe Card Market". The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

The global minimally invasive surgical systems market size is expected to reach USD 41.16 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Chronic diseases account for majority of disabilities and deaths globally. Health expenses on chronic diseases are a major contributor to the USD 3.80 trillion yearly healthcare expenses in the US, with about 50.0% of the American population being diagnosed with a minimum of one chronic disease and the ratio is likely to grow in the future. Surgery is widely used to address various chronic diseases.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Increasing need for medical treatment due to rise in prevalence of various chronic diseases is propelling near infrared spectroscopy market revenue growth. The global Near Infrared (NIR) spectroscopy market size is expected to reach USD 437.3 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Near infrared spectroscopy market revenue growth is driven by steady rise in demand for specific tests and improved quality results. The technology offers various advantages and is used extensively in fields such as food, pharmacy, chemicals, and agriculture which is driving market revenue growth to a significant extent currently.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Key Players, Applications, Types, Product and Industry Analysis 2027

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and diabetes are among some of the key factors driving revenue growth of the global hemodynamic monitoring devices market. The global hemodynamic monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 1,566.7 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapidly increasing global geriatric population and rise in deployment of non-invasive home-based monitoring systems is fueling market revenue growth.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Video Content Analytics Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Video content analytics market revenue growth is driven by increasing security concerns and advancements in technology. The global video content analytics market size is expected to reach USD 19.37 Billion at a steady CAGR of 18.7% in 2028 according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in focus on public safety by governments across the globe and rising demand among large organizations to leverage surveillance data for advanced operations is driving video content analytics market revenue growth.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Growing demand for high-speed data processing with precision and growing focus on high-performance computing hybrid solutions are some key factors driving global high-performance computing market revenue growth. Global high-performance computing (HPC) market size reached USD 41.07 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Digital Payment Market Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

Rising Internet proliferation and growth of e-commerce are key factors driving global digital payment market growth. The global digital payment market size is expected to reach USD 215.88 Billion at a steady CAGR of 13.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Factors driving steady market revenue growth include rising Internet proliferation and growth of e-commerce sector. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in 2019, over 4 Billion individuals (51% of the global population) had access to the Internet, an increase of 8.1% from the previous years.
Businessatlantanews.net

Surgical Gloves Market is expected to reach US$ 5,028.07 million With CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2027

According to our new market research study on "Surgical Gloves Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by product, applications and end user," the market is expected to reach US$ 5,028.07 million by 2027 from US$ 2,292.03 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.
Businessatlantanews.net

Cartilage Degeneration Market is expected to reach US$ 14,580.10 million With CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study of "Cartilage Degeneration Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Procedure Type, Application, and End User," the global cartilage degeneration market is expected to reach US$ 14,580.1 million in 2027 from US$ 10,459.9 millionin 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global cartilage degeneration market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.