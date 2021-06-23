Global Brewing Ingredient Market Key Trends & Growth Opportunities, Application, Region Analysis Report

Global Brewing Ingredient Market was valued at USD 32.45 billion by 2020 which expected to reach USD 48.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 6.5% from 2020-2027. Change in lifestyle and the increasing disposable income in the developing nations, expected to drive the growth of global brewing ingredient market during this forecast period. Furthermore, the growing preference for low alcohol by volume beverages & the sales of no-alcohol and low-alcohol beers have been rising with the increasing interest from health-conscious consumers & a wider choice of new ranges with improved taste. There is trend towards low alcohol beers which expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.