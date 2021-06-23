Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Global Brewing Ingredient Market Key Trends & Growth Opportunities, Application, Region Analysis Report

thedallasnews.net
 10 days ago

Global Brewing Ingredient Market was valued at USD 32.45 billion by 2020 which expected to reach USD 48.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 6.5% from 2020-2027. Change in lifestyle and the increasing disposable income in the developing nations, expected to drive the growth of global brewing ingredient market during this forecast period. Furthermore, the growing preference for low alcohol by volume beverages & the sales of no-alcohol and low-alcohol beers have been rising with the increasing interest from health-conscious consumers & a wider choice of new ranges with improved taste. There is trend towards low alcohol beers which expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

www.thedallasnews.net
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Key Market#Market Intelligence#Cagr#Cargill#Lallemand Inc#Angel Yeast Co Ltd#Viking Malt#Maltexco S A#Adjuncts Grains#Craft#Dry#Liquid#Brewery Size Macro#Middle East Africa#Menafn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
China
Related
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Key Players, Applications, Types, Product and Industry Analysis 2027

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and diabetes are among some of the key factors driving revenue growth of the global hemodynamic monitoring devices market. The global hemodynamic monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 1,566.7 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapidly increasing global geriatric population and rise in deployment of non-invasive home-based monitoring systems is fueling market revenue growth.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Face Mask Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Business Scenario, Product, Technology, Share and Forecasts 2020 - 2027

Increasing number of surgical procedures in hospitals is a significant factor driving global face mask market growth. The global face mask market size was USD 76.72 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a significantly smaller size of USD 58.17 Billion in 2028, and register a decreasing growth rate of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2022 due to the drastic surge in demand for face masks due to COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the onset of the second wave in 2021.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Low-Cost Satellite Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Growing demand for low-cost satellites in earth observation imagery is a significant factor driving global low-cost satellite market revenue growth. The global low-cost satellite market size is expected to reach USD 4,395.8 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.0% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of low-cost satellites can be attributed to growing demand for low-cost satellites in earth observation imagery. Low-cost satellites, such as nanosatellites provide a cost-efficient means for earth observation via remote sensing and deliver frequent imageries with high temporal and spatial resolution, which is essential for monitoring and studying dynamic processes, such as land cover, vegetation, oceanography, and inland water.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Battery Monitoring System Market Share, Types, Applications, Products, Size, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2028

Increasing demand for environment-friendly electric vehicles and rising need to enhance operational efficiency of lithium-ion batteries are key factors driving market growth. The global battery monitoring system market size is expected to reach USD 13.40 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to key factors such as rising demand for eco-friendly electric vehicles, increasing awareness regarding the effects of pollution and global warming, and shifting preference among consumers towards electric and hybrid electric vehicles. Electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles utilize battery monitoring systems to address system parameters such as voltage, current, and temperature.
Agriculturethedallasnews.net

Connected Agriculture Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

Rising need to increase agricultural productivity while minimizing environmental degradation and rising global food demand are key factors driving market revenue growth. The global connected agriculture market size is expected to reach USD 12.57 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need to ensure food security and increase agricultural processes efficiency and productivity to meet rising global food demand. Increasing implementation of advanced technologies to manage, enhance, and control farming activities is expected to drive growth of the global connected agriculture market during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of IoT sensors to aid in crop monitoring and cultivation in order to enhance farm operations and optimize agricultural processes are other major factors driving market growth.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Facial Recognition Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Rapid deployment of biometric technology, video surveillance, and advancements in technology such as cloud-based systems are some major factors driving market growth. The global facial recognition market size is expected to reach USD 13.87 Billion at a steady CAGR of 15.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need for physical security, increasing deployment and use of biometric devices, and rising deployment of 5G technology. Rising demand for electronic devices such as mobile phones, wearable devices, smart devices, and increase in technology adoption such as cloud-based technology and IoT is expected to continue to fuel growth of the global facial recognition market going ahead.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Increasing need for medical treatment due to rise in prevalence of various chronic diseases is propelling near infrared spectroscopy market revenue growth. The global Near Infrared (NIR) spectroscopy market size is expected to reach USD 437.3 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Near infrared spectroscopy market revenue growth is driven by steady rise in demand for specific tests and improved quality results. The technology offers various advantages and is used extensively in fields such as food, pharmacy, chemicals, and agriculture which is driving market revenue growth to a significant extent currently.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Insulating Glass Window Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Rising need to enhance energy efficiency and minimize energy bills are key factors driving global insulating glass window market growth. The global insulating glass window market size is expected to reach USD 17.99 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need to enhance energy efficiency in buildings, reduce carbon footprint, and minimize energy bills. Reduced heat transfer due to usage of insulating glass windows minimizes consumption of electric power required for cooling or heating of interiors or spaces in buildings.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Share, High Demand, Future Scope, Recent Trends, Applications, Types, Products, Industry Analysis and Forecast Report 2027

Emergence of digital transformation and industry 4.0 has propelled volumes of data being generated in recent years which is fueling growth of carbon neutral data center market. The global carbon neutral data center market size is expected to reach USD 17.12 Billion at a steady CAGR of 22.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Implementation of environmental regulations and government policies such as 'International Climate Agreement' to reduce carbon emissions in data centers is driving global carbon neutral data center market revenue growth.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

Increasing prevalence of cancer and advancements in technology are key factors expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the lab-on-a-chip market going ahead. The global lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market size is expected to reach USD 12.85 Billion at a steady CAGR of 10.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Lab-on-a-chip market revenue growth is being steadily driven by increase in demand for point of care testing, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing application of genomics and proteomics in cancer research. Proteomics is widely adopted for drug discoveries and biomarker. Rise in demand for personalized medicines is further driving Lab-on-a-chip market revenue growth, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

Rising public concerns related to environmental and healthcare implications of air pollution are key factors driving revenue growth of the global AQMS market. The global air quality monitoring system (AQMS) market size is expected to reach USD 6.78 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth are increasing government initiatives to effectively control and monitor air pollution levels, constant investment for effective air pollution monitoring solutions, and ongoing technological developments of advanced continuous air quality monitoring systems. Air quality monitoring is a process of determining the quality of air, evaluating control programs, and detecting areas requiring restoration.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Drone Package Delivery Market Size by 2027 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

Growing need for faster delivery, especially for retail and medical supplies, is a key factor factor driving global drone package delivery market growth. The global drone package delivery market size is expected to reach USD 18.65 Billion at a steady CAGR of 54.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global drone package delivery market revenue growth can be attributed to growing need for faster and secure delivery, especially for retail supplies. Drone package delivery is garnering significant traction due to rapid growth of the e-commerce industry and shifting consumer focus and demand for timelier parcel and package delivery.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Digital Workplace Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

Increasing focus on development of smart workspaces and rising demand for desktop-as-a-service are some key factors driving global digital workplace market growth. The global digital workplace market size reached USD 19.46 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus on development of smart workspaces is expected to drive global digital workplace market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period. Rising demand for Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) is expected to further augment global digital workplace market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising demand for remote working from workforces to gain work-life balance is also expected to boost global digital workplace market growth over the forecast period.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Conversational AI Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

Rising demand for AI-driven customer support services and increasing implementation of conversational AI chatbots in the automotive industry are some key factors driving global conversational AI market growth. The global conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) market size reached USD 4.91 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Size by 2027 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

Continuous technological advancements in vehicle safety and driver assist technologies and stringent safety regulations are some key factors driving market revenue growth. The global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market size is expected to reach USD 66.14 Billion at a steady CAGR of 11.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Advanced driver assistance system market revenue growth is driven by rise in demand for safety features in vehicles, implementation of stringent safety regulations, and technological advancements in advanced driver assistance systems.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Video Content Analytics Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Video content analytics market revenue growth is driven by increasing security concerns and advancements in technology. The global video content analytics market size is expected to reach USD 19.37 Billion at a steady CAGR of 18.7% in 2028 according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in focus on public safety by governments across the globe and rising demand among large organizations to leverage surveillance data for advanced operations is driving video content analytics market revenue growth.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Push to Talk (PTT) Market Types, Applications, Products, Share, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027

Increasing penetration of wireless devices and smartphones and rising need for instant communication solutions are some key factors driving global push to talk market growth. The global push to talk (PTT) market size reached USD 27.04 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing penetration of wireless devices and smartphones is a key factor expected to drive global push to talk market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising need for instant communication solutions is also expected to augment global push to talk market revenue growth.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Internet of Things (IoT) Connectivity Market Share, High Demand, Future Scope, Recent Trends, Applications, Types, Products, Industry Analysis and Forecast Report 2027

Increasing traction of 5G networks and satellite networks and increasing deployment of AI-based systems are some key factors driving market revenue growth. The global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity market size is expected to reach USD 4.52 Billion at a steady CAGR of 18.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing demand for IoT controlled devices in smart manufacturing, smart kitchen appliances, smart transportation, and smart grid systems. Rapid increase of IoT connectivity deployment in various applications such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Bluetooth connectivity, cellular networks, satellite networks, Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN), and Wi-Fi connectivity are other key factors contributing significantly to global market growth.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

AI RAP Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | WorkFusion, Intellibot, EdgeVerve, UiPath

Global AI RAP Market Report 2020, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider AI RAP market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, AI RAP market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.