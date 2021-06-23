Photonics Market worth $837.8 billion by 2025

Global Virtual Care Market was valued at USD 2.045billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 43.85billion in 2027 at a CAGR 38.98% from 2021 to 2027. Virtual care is defined as the method which includes the treatment of patients suffering from routine healthcare issues with the help of audio or written communication, video. It can also be referred to as virtual visits with the help of communication devices held by physicians and patients located in different places. Virtual care mainly used for meetings, consultation regarding healthcare issues. It comprises virtual visits which are carried with the help of telecommunication technologies between patients & healthcare providers.