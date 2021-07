On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, you are invited to join the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Food Research and Action Center, and School House Connection to hear about the expansion of the USDA provision to allow children and young adults up to 24 years old to receive healthy meals at homeless and youth-serving shelters. The USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) can help ensure that children and youth are fed healthy meals and snacks and that shelters remain financially sustainable during this difficult time. Participants will learn the details of this new expansion, hear what this provision means for emergency shelter providers and the children and youth they serve, and receive tailored information on opportunities to implement this option and conduct outreach to help maximize the expansion. Participants will receive "hot off the press" outreach materials and will hear examples of innovative implementation and outreach strategies directly from youth serving emergency shelter operators in the field.