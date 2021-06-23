Global Bandage Roll Market Size, SWOT Analysis, Application , Business Strategy ,Key Indicators, Forecast till 2027

Rapid industrialization and urbanization, particularly in developing countries, is a major factor driving global long steel market revenue growth. The global long steel market size is expected to reach USD 701.69 Billion at a steady CAGR of 3.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing global long steel market revenue growth can be attributed to rapid growth of the construction industry due to surging demand due to increasing industrialization and urbanization, particularly in developing countries. Long steel products are used in the construction industry for installations, foundations, and supports required in buildings, as well as for columns, paneling, and walls, among other construction applications. Long steel products such as rebars are highly reliable as structural application materials. Steel rebars are essential in construction of impact-resistant structures for more modernized residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.