The greatest sci-fi franchise of our lifetime is not Star Wars, Star Trek, and certainly not anything in the comic realm. It’s The Matrix, obviously, and we positively cannot wait for Lana Wachowski’s fourth installment this December—but second place, and actually germane to this article, belongs to Hideaki Anno’s Neon Genesis Evangelion, a 26-episode anime, his follow-up feature The End of Evangelion, (both streaming on Netflix), and subsequent series of remakes / remixes, Rebuild of Evangelion (about which more here).