Eat new at these reopened restaurants with dine-in menus perfect for 2

One refreshing constant over the course of the pandemic is the bustling outdoor dining scene sisters Helen Grace King, Leila King and sister-in-law Kamiya Merrick have cultivated at their modern diner @ The Corner located downtown on the corner of E. Markham and Scott Streets. People have consistently shown up and waited in long lines — on the coldest, windiest or dustiest of days, or this past two weeks, when the city was digging up the roads adjacent to the diner allegedly searching for a gas leak — to sit at one of the 12 or so tables skirting the covered entryway of the building that also houses the Arkansas Times. The restaurant announced on Monday that it would be closing for a few days this week to prepare to ease back into indoor dining, which it plans to start on Friday, June 25. We’d conjectured that the temporary closure was a result of the deafening jackhammering a few yards away from the diner tables, but it turns out it was purely a matter of making time to reconfigure the dining space.